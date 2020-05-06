iOS 13.5 Beta Adds Option to Share Medical ID Info During Emergency Calls

In addition to introducing Face ID changes for mask usage and the Exposure Notification API, iOS 13.5 adds a new feature for sharing Medical ID information.



Today's iOS 13.5 beta prompts users to review their Medical ID settings when opening the Health app, introducing options to share Medical ID info during an emergency call and on the Lock screen.

Based on the text accompanying the feature, enabling the option sends Medical ID information to emergency dispatchers who answer an emergency call. Apple says it will provide emergency services personnel with key info like allergies, language, and medical conditions.

iPhone and Apple Watch can automatically send the information in your Medical ID to the dispatcher who answers your call. This can speed up the process of getting the care you need.

This feature can be toggled on when adjusting medical settings after updating, as can the option to provide access to Medical ID even when an ‌iPhone‌ is locked.

These settings can be adjusted in the Health section of the Settings app by tapping on Medical ID and then the "Edit" option.



According to Apple, when the Medical ID sharing feature is enabled, a call or text to emergency services shares location and encrypted Medical ID info with Apple.

Apple uses location to determine whether Enhanced Emergency Data is supported in your area, and if so, the Medical ID info is forwarded to a partner for delivery to medical services.

If Emergency Calls & SOS in Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services is disabled, the feature does not work.