iOS 13 Installed on 92% of iPhones Released in Last Four Years

As Apple prepares to unveil its next-generation version of iOS, iOS 14, new iOS installation numbers indicate that iOS 13, the current update, is installed on 92 percent of all iPhones introduced in the last four years.



Seven percent of iPhones released in the last four years run iOS 12, and two percent run an earlier version of iOS.

When it comes to all iPhones, including those that were released more than four years ago, 81 percent of devices have ‌iOS 13‌ installed. 13 percent are running iOS 12, and six percent are running an earlier version of iOS.

As for the iPad, 93 percent of all iPads introduced in the last four years run iPadOS, while five percent run iOS 12 and just one percent run an earlier version of iOS.

When counting all iPads still in use, 73 percent run ‌iPadOS‌, 16 percent run iOS 12, and 11 percent run an earlier version of iOS.

Apple hasn't released updated iOS installation numbers since January, and over the course of the last several months, many more people have upgraded to the ‌iOS 13‌ operating system.

At the end of January, ‌iOS 13‌ was installed on 77 percent of iPhones released in the last four years, and 79 percent of iPads released in the last four years.

Apple will introduce ‌iOS 14‌ on Monday, June 22 at its WWDC keynote, with the update set to be released in the fall alongside new iPhones. As work picks up on ‌iOS 14‌, Apple will focus less on ‌iOS 13‌ in order to add features and fixes to the new update.