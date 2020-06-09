Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.6 to Developers
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.6 updates to developers, one week after seeding the first betas and a couple weeks after releasing iOS/iPadOS 13.5 with Exposure Notification API, Face ID updates, Group FaceTime changes, and more.
iOS and iPadOS 13.6 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. Note that Apple has changed the version number of this beta to 13.6. When it was first released last week, it was iOS 13.5.5.
Though the feature is not live yet, iOS and iPadOS 13.6 include signs of a new Apple News+ Audio feature, which will see Apple offering some news stories in an audio capacity.
Apple has been working with publishers to garner permission to create audio versions of some stories. Apple also plans to offer a recap of the day's top stories for subscribers to listen to.
Code in iPadOS 13.6 also suggests Apple is working on keyboard shortcuts that will allow users who have a Magic Keyboard or other attached keyboard to adjust the brightness level of the keys, but it's not clear if this will be a feature included in the update.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
iOS 5
5.0: October 12, 2011
5.0.1: November 10, 2011
5.1: March 7: 2012
5.1.1: May 7, 2012.
Now for 13:
13.0: September 19, 2019
13.1: September 24, 2019
13.1.1:September 27, 2019
13.1.2:September 30, 2019
13.1.3:October 15, 2019
13.2:October 28, 2019
13.2.1: October 30 , 2019
13.2.2: November 7, 2019
13.2.3: November 18, 2019
13.3:December 10, 2019
13.3.1: January 28, 2020
13.4:March 24, 2020
13.4.1: April 7, 2020
13.5: May 20, 2020
13.5.1: June 1: 2020
And now 13.6
I like it. Use WWDC to lay out the annual roadmap (fall through summer), but don't ship everything in one go.
I'm surprised they're adding new features this late in the iOS cycle...
I suppose there will be overlap this time, though: iOS 14 beta 1 will likely drop later this month, while iOS 13.6 final might ship the same day or even after.
I really don't think the amount of releases is an indicator of quality. Windows used to be more Service Pack-focused, where bugfixes were only released about once a year (if that). It didn't mean that Windows was more stable, just that it was on a different schedule.
Look, I don’t blame Apple for this, but here is an interesting comparison:
iOS 5
5.0: October 12, 2011
5.0.1: November 10, 2011
5.1: March 7: 2012
5.1.1: May 7, 2012.
Now for 13:
13.0: September 19, 2019
13.1: September 24, 2019
13.1.1:September 27, 2019
13.1.2:September 30, 2019
13.1.3:October 15, 2019
13.2:October 28, 2019
13.2.1: October 30 , 2019
13.2.2: November 7, 2019
13.2.3: November 18, 2019
13.3:December 10, 2019
13.3.1: January 28, 2020
13.4:March 24, 2020
13.4.1: April 7, 2020
13.5: May 20, 2020
13.5.1: June 1: 2020
And now 13.6