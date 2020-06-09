Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.6 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.6 updates to developers, one week after seeding the first betas and a couple weeks after releasing iOS/‌iPadOS‌ 13.5 with Exposure Notification API, Face ID updates, Group FaceTime changes, and more.



iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.6 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed. Note that Apple has changed the version number of this beta to 13.6. When it was first released last week, it was iOS 13.5.5.

Though the feature is not live yet, iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.6 include signs of a new Apple News+ Audio feature, which will see Apple offering some news stories in an audio capacity.



Apple has been working with publishers to garner permission to create audio versions of some stories. Apple also plans to offer a recap of the day's top stories for subscribers to listen to.

Code in ‌iPadOS‌ 13.6 also suggests Apple is working on keyboard shortcuts that will allow users who have a Magic Keyboard or other attached keyboard to adjust the brightness level of the keys, but it's not clear if this will be a feature included in the update.