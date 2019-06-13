How to Silence Unknown Callers on Your iPhone in iOS 13

Whether it's messages from a debt collector looking for the wrong person, or a random number that keeps calling in the middle of the night, following the steps below will help to stop them from bothering you.
How to Silence Unknown Callers in iOS 13
- Launch the Settings app on your device
- Scroll down and tap Phone.
- Scroll down to the section titled Call Silencing and Blocked Contacts.
- Tap the Silence Unknown Callers switch to toggle it to the green ON position.
