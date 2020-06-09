iOS 13.6 Beta Adds Toggle for Turning Off Automatic iOS Update Downloads
The second beta of iOS 13.6 that was released this morning adds more granular control over the downloading and installing of iOS updates (via Jeremy Horwitz).
In earlier versions of iOS, new software downloads automatically in the background and then can be installed through an Automatic Updates feature. In iOS 13.6, there are new toggles for customizing Automatic Updates.
You can now decide whether or not your iPhone or iPad can automatically download iOS updates when connected to WiFi, and when those updates are installed. There's a Download iOS Updates toggle for turning on automatic downloads over WiFi and an Install iOS Updates toggle for installing software updates overnight as an iPhone charges.
This new toggle will be a welcome change for those who do not want iOS updates to download automatically without permission, as this can eat up valuable storage space. Note that this option is enabled by default, so if you want to turn off automatic downloads, you'll need to toggle it off.
The Automatic Updates customization settings can be found by opening the Settings app, choosing the General section, tapping on Software Update, and then choosing the Customize Automatic Updates option.
This feature is limited to developers with the iOS 13.6 beta installed, but it will be available to everyone when the iOS 13.6 update is released.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
You just kicked the bees nest here on MR...
Who wouldn’t want to install updates
If only they could allow users of macOS Mojave to turn off that nagging reminder to “upgrade”
[IMG width="251px"]https://images.macrumors.com/images-new/macrumorsthreadlogo@3x.png[/IMG] ('https://www.macrumors.com/2020/06/09/ios-13-6-automatic-update-download-toggle/')
It seems bizarre that Apple would even allow this option, after all they know more than their customers and know EXACTLY what their customer’s needs are. ?
I sound like the people I usually harp on in this forum, oh well. :p
Sometimes updates come out and introduce new bugs. It’s nice to be able to have an update out for a couple days and assess whether I want to actually install it or wait for the next update, where those bugs will ostensibly be fixed.
Who wouldn’t want to install updates
(That’s arguably a never-ending cycle, I know—I’ll happily update once I’ve assessed that a given bug isn’t going to heavily affect my everyday use.)
This is great news. Many users prefer to wait at least a few days in case any significant bugs show up.
Well, for the most part, updates don't usually get automatically downloaded (let alone installed) in the first few days after their release. That said, this option is still certainly a good one to finally have regardless.
Anyone who lived through past updates that did things like disable all cellular capability by accident, and would prefer to wait a couple days to make sure that the update isn't majorly busted?
They hate those auto download updates
People who jailbreak, people who don’t like to update right away, people who are very picky about when they update, people who are very picky about what’s taking up storage on the phone, and I could go on
Who wouldn’t want to install updates