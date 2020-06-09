iOS 13.6 Beta Adds Toggle for Turning Off Automatic iOS Update Downloads

The second beta of iOS 13.6 that was released this morning adds more granular control over the downloading and installing of iOS updates (via Jeremy Horwitz).



In earlier versions of iOS, new software downloads automatically in the background and then can be installed through an Automatic Updates feature. In iOS 13.6, there are new toggles for customizing Automatic Updates.

You can now decide whether or not your iPhone or iPad can automatically download iOS updates when connected to WiFi, and when those updates are installed. There's a Download iOS Updates toggle for turning on automatic downloads over WiFi and an Install iOS Updates toggle for installing software updates overnight as an ‌iPhone‌ charges.

This new toggle will be a welcome change for those who do not want iOS updates to download automatically without permission, as this can eat up valuable storage space. Note that this option is enabled by default, so if you want to turn off automatic downloads, you'll need to toggle it off.

The Automatic Updates customization settings can be found by opening the Settings app, choosing the General section, tapping on Software Update, and then choosing the Customize Automatic Updates option.

This feature is limited to developers with the iOS 13.6 beta installed, but it will be available to everyone when the iOS 13.6 update is released.