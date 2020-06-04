Guides
Apple Working on iPadOS Shortcuts for Changing iPad Keyboard Brightness

by

Apple appears to be working on keyboard shortcuts that will allow users who have a Magic Keyboard or other attached keyboard with key brightness settings to adjust the brightness level.


Signs of Apple's work on the shortcuts were found in iOS 13.5.5 code by 9to5Mac. The site says the beta has references to keyboard shortcuts that replace some function keys.

We've found evidence in code that suggests the existence of new keyboard shortcuts to change the brightness of the iPad screen or even the backlight of the keyboard. However, we haven't been able to activate these shortcuts yet, and it's unclear if these will be customizable.

One of the negatives of the Magic Keyboard designed for the iPas Pro is that there's no quick way to change the brightness of the backlit keys because the keyboard lacks a function row in an effort to keep it compact.

iPadOS offers an option to remap modifier keys to do things like allow the Caps Lock button to serve as an Escape key, and 9to5Mac suggests that the brightness function keys will be adjustable similar to modifier keys, but with shortcut combinations.

‌iPad‌ keyboards not designed by Apple that do feature function row keys typically have built-in brightness controls for backlighting, but this would be a welcome change for those that do not such as the Magic Keyboard.

Related Roundups: iOS 13, iPadOS
Tag: Magic Keyboard

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
xxray
46 minutes ago at 03:44 pm
They should make the entire numbers key row an alternative function key row paired with another key, like function or option.

Ex: option + 1 = lower brightness
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
bluespark
23 minutes ago at 04:07 pm
What would be great would be a bar above the keyboard that you could touch for different functions.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
hipnetic
20 minutes ago at 04:11 pm
How about a key combo (like ALT-Globe) that brings up a touchbar-like bar at the bottom of the iPad screen, where it will be easy to reach and adjust several different things?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Mr. Awesome
49 minutes ago at 03:42 pm
Wonderful news. If only they had come faster.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Mr. Awesome
46 minutes ago at 03:45 pm


They should make the entire numbers key row an alternative function key row paired with another key, like function or option.

Now there’s an idea.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Surf760
44 minutes ago at 03:46 pm


They should make the entire numbers key row an alternative function key row paired with another key, like function or option.

Second that, great idea
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

