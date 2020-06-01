Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS and iPadOS 13.5.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 13.5.5 updates to developers, one week after releasing iOS 13.5 with the Exposure Notification API, Face ID mask updates, Group FaceTime changes, and more, and just an hour after releasing the iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1 updates with security fixes to address the unc0ver jailbreak.



iOS and iPadOS 13.5.5 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed.

There's no word yet on what's included in the iOS 13.5.5 update, but as a 13.x.x release, it likely focuses on bug fixes for issues unable to be addressed in iOS 13.5. Once we download the update and take a look at what's new, we'll update this article with any findings.