Health App Gains New 'Symptoms' Section in iOS 13.6 Beta

by

In the new iOS 13.6 beta released today, the Health app has gained a new "Symptoms" section that wasn't available in previous versions of iOS.


The section appears to allow users to add symptoms of various illnesses like body and muscle aches, appetite changes, coughing, dizziness, fainting, headache, nausea, and more.

Health app users are able to add symptom data through the Health app by tapping on the "Add Data" option, providing a way to track and log various illness-related symptoms over time.

Each symptom listed in the app comes with a description and the entry options vary based on the symptom in question, with options to add details like Severe, Moderate, Mild, Present, or Not Present.

The Health app previously had options for logging symptoms related to menstruation for the menstruation tracking feature, but this general symptoms feature is more extensive and will presumably allow patients to share more detailed health information with their doctors.

Steve Moser contributed to this report.

Avatar
Infinite Vortex
10 minutes ago at 11:14 am
That's all well and good but in today's connected world I wonder if these "symptoms" can at some point be used against us when it comes to, for instance, getting insurance coverage or when we fill out that job application. There's a point were I feel it's too much information.
Avatar
GadgetBen
9 minutes ago at 11:15 am
Waiting now for the tin foil hat folk to claim this is Apple tracking who has Corona.
Avatar
Rogifan
3 minutes ago at 11:21 am
When is the health app coming to iPad or Mac?
Top Stories

Apple Planning Interest-Free Apple Card Payment Plans for Macs, AirPods, iPads and More

Saturday June 6, 2020 1:51 pm PDT by
Apple plans to debut interest-free payment plan options for customers who purchase iPads, AirPods, Macs, and more using Apple Card, allowing them to pay for purchases over several months. According to Bloomberg, Apple will roll out the Apple Card feature in the coming weeks, with customers given up to 12 months to pay for their products before interest is due. The 12 month plan will be...
iPhone 4 Turns 10: 'Stop Me If You've Already Seen This'

Monday June 8, 2020 8:16 am PDT by
Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs introducing the iPhone 4 and FaceTime at WWDC 2010 in San Francisco. A few months prior to the keynote, photos of a prototype iPhone 4 were leaked by Gizmodo after an Apple engineer accidentally left the device behind at a bar in Redwood City, California, leading Jobs to quip "stop me if you've already seen this." iPhone 4 featured an...
Deals: Amazon Discounts Apple Watch Series 5 Models by $100, Now Starting at $299

Friday June 5, 2020 7:51 am PDT by
Amazon today kicked off a new sale on Apple Watch Series 5 models, starting with the 40mm GPS device for $299.00, down from $399.00. This discount matches the previous all-time-low price for this Apple Watch on Amazon, and is one of the best you'll find online right now. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a...
MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 40% on Anker's USB-C Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More

Monday June 8, 2020 9:05 am PDT by
MacRumors and Anker are partnering up again this month to offer our readers savings on useful accessories like USB-C to Lightning cables, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and wall chargers. All of the devices in this sale can be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Some iPhone 11 Users Complain of Display With Odd Green Tint

Friday June 5, 2020 12:31 pm PDT by
Some iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max owners have been noticing an unusual green tint to their iPhone displays when first unlocking the device, based on complaints shared on Reddit and the MacRumors forums. Image of green tint appearing briefly on the right, from MacRumors reader Oceannn It's not clear what's going on, but almost all of the affected users say that the green tint is visible ...
Apple Releases Apple Watch Sport Bands in New Summer Colors

Monday June 8, 2020 10:26 am PDT by
Apple today updated its Sport Bands designed for the Apple Watch with new summer colors that include Seafoam, Vitamin C, Linen Blue, and Coastal Gray. The new bands, which are priced at $49 each like other Sport Bands, can be purchased from Apple's online store and the bands should also be in Apple retail stores that are open in the near future. The bands are available in both 40 and 44mm...
Apple Patents Ability to Take Long Distance Group Selfies

Sunday June 7, 2020 2:50 pm PDT by
Apple has won a new patent that would allow for "synthetic group selfies," as mentioned by The Verge. Should this software be successfully developed, users would have the ability to take group selfies while not physically present with anyone. Based on the patent application, it appears a user could invite others to take part in a group selfie, and the individuals would be arranged...
Deals: B&H Photo Takes $200 Off New 13-Inch MacBook Pro, Starting at $1,299 for 512GB

Friday June 5, 2020 9:55 am PDT by
Following a few discounts on the MacBook Air tracked on Amazon and B&H Photo this morning, now B&H Photo is providing a few discounts on 13-inch MacBook Pro models from 2020. Sales start at $1,299.00 for the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 1.4GHz 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. This notebook was originally priced at $1,499.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo....
Gmail App's Dark Mode Finally Completes Rollout on iPhone and iPad

Saturday June 6, 2020 12:43 am PDT by
After months of delay and inconsistent functionality, the rollout of Google's long-awaited dark mode for Gmail appears to have finally completed on iPhone and iPad. Version 6.0.200519 of Gmail, which propagated through the App Store overnight, includes the following release notes: Pro Tip (if you haven't noticed): You can now switch between dark or light theme after upgrading to iOS 13. Or...
Top Stories: Tim Cook on George Floyd, iOS 13.5.5, Mini-LED iPad Rumors, Mac Tips and Tricks

Saturday June 6, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
In an alternate universe, this might have been WWDC week in San Jose, but with the conference being converted to an online event kicking off June 22, we've still got a few more weeks to go. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This week's news in general was dominated by unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, with prominent...
