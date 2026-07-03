The MacRumors Show: Latest iPhone 18 Pro Leaks and Rumors

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the latest leaks and rumors surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro.

Tata Electronics, one of Apple's manufacturing partners in India, was hit by a ransomware attack that resulted in more than 200,000 internal files being posted online, including component lists, supplier data, and images of ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ test units. The material was obtained illegally, and MacRumors has not seen the stolen files directly.

Among the leak's more surprising details is that the C2 modem may be limited to international models, succeeding the C1 and C1X modems already used in the iPhone Air, iPhone 17e, and M5 iPad Pro. A bill of materials for the U.S. variant instead lists Qualcomm components, including the SDX80M and other parts associated with mmWave 5G, a feature Apple's C-series modems still lack. U.S. carriers have spent years building out mmWave networks, making it a harder feature to drop from the Pro lineup than it was from the ‌iPad Pro‌ or a rumored cellular MacBook.

The leak also lined up with existing rumors of a more uniform rear finish than the iPhone 17 Pro's two-tone design and camera lenses that protrude further from the plateau. Separately, a leaked SIM tray offered another look at the rumored Dark Cherry color option, expected to join Light Blue, Dark Gray, and Silver as this year's lineup, with no black model.

On the camera side, the rumored variable aperture main camera is this year's headline upgrade, though it's unclear how much of a real-world difference it will make compared to genuinely transformative jumps in past generations, like the 8x telephoto lens introduced on the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ or the and 48-megapixel sensor from the iPhone 14 Pro.

Pricing looms over rumors about the device. Apple has now raised prices across much of its lineup, citing a global memory chip shortage driven largely by AI data center demand. The Apple TV and HomePod price hikes drew particular criticism, since both products are several years old with no accompanying hardware changes.

Estimates for the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ itself point to a starting price as high as $1,399, up from $1,099 for the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, an increase weighed against a modest RAM and battery bump, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a more capable N2 chip. A rumored 5G-via-satellite feature will likely offer limited access to specific services like Siri or Maps rather than full Safari browsing.

Micron's chief business officer suggested that Apple's own aggressive supplier negotiating tactics may have contributed to the memory shortage now driving prices up industry-wide. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

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If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about potential price rises for the iPhone 18 lineup following Apple's wave of hikes yesterday, as well as plans for the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and camera-equipped AirPods.

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