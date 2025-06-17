Apple's 2025 Back to School Sale Now Live, Offering Free Accessories With Purchases

by

Apple today launched its annual Back to School promotion, offering eligible students, educators, and parents free accessories worth up to $199 when purchasing select Mac and iPad models through September 30.

The 2025 promotion is different from last year's up-to-$150 gift card format, and instead provides eligible customers with their choice of popular Apple accessories. Some accessories are completely free, while other more expensive options incur an additional fee on top of the main device purchase. Here's a breakdown of what's on offer.

MacBook Buyers

Customers purchasing any new MacBook can select from accessories valued up to $199:

  • AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (free, $179 value)
  • AirPods Pro 2 (additional $70 fee, $249 total value)
  • Magic Mouse ($79–$99 value)
  • Magic Trackpad ($129–$149 value)
  • Magic Keyboard with Touch ID ($179–$199 value)

iPad Buyers

iPad buyers can choose accessories ranging from $119 to $210 in value:

  • Apple Pencil Pro (free, $119 value)
  • AirPods 4 (free, $129 value)
  • AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (free, $179 value)
  • Premium keyboard options available with additional fees up to $210

Magic Keyboard accessories are available for various iPad models, though they all require paying an additional fee on top of the price of the iPad.

iMac Buyers

iMac purchasers can select accessories worth up to $179:

  • AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (free, $179 value)
  • AirPods Pro 2 (additional $70 fee, $179 value)

The promotion is open to K-12 employees, including teachers and school board members, plus higher education faculty, staff, and students. Parents buying for college-bound children also qualify. The promotion runs alongside Apple's year-round education pricing discounts.

The offer begins today and remains available through September 30, 2025, with full terms and conditions available on Apple's education store.

Top Rated Comments

Astuces iOS
Astuces iOS
49 minutes ago at 05:12 am
Imagine already having AirPods Pro 2, a Magic Mouse/or trackpad and a keyboard… ?

I always preferred gift cards

I always preferred gift cards
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ricketysquire
ricketysquire
40 minutes ago at 05:21 am
Back in my day the back to school sale was much better. You got the student discount, a free printer and a free iPod touch.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kdupuis77
kdupuis77
25 minutes ago at 05:35 am

Imagine already having AirPods Pro 2, a Magic Mouse/or trackpad and a keyboard… ?

I always preferred gift cards

I always preferred gift cards
Right there with ya! Hmm, I guess the AirPods 4 are more easily "eBay-able" I suppose. Been waiting to grab 13" and 15" MacBook Airs for me and the wife. She has the AirPods 4 and I've got Pro 2s already. I use a Studio Display so already got the Magic Keyboard and Trackpad (although Lightning-based). Maybe I'll re-up my keyboard and trackpad and eBay the old ones? Each MacBook is $50 cheaper on Amazon with higher cashback… Save $142 on Amazon, or I guess I could get a little make more than that by selling the AirPods.. Really would've preferred the gift cards to fund the AppleCare haha.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments