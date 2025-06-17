Apple's 2025 Back to School Sale Now Live, Offering Free Accessories With Purchases
Apple today launched its annual Back to School promotion, offering eligible students, educators, and parents free accessories worth up to $199 when purchasing select Mac and iPad models through September 30.
The 2025 promotion is different from last year's up-to-$150 gift card format, and instead provides eligible customers with their choice of popular Apple accessories. Some accessories are completely free, while other more expensive options incur an additional fee on top of the main device purchase. Here's a breakdown of what's on offer.
MacBook Buyers
Customers purchasing any new MacBook can select from accessories valued up to $199:
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (free, $179 value)
- AirPods Pro 2 (additional $70 fee, $249 total value)
- Magic Mouse ($79–$99 value)
- Magic Trackpad ($129–$149 value)
- Magic Keyboard with Touch ID ($179–$199 value)
iPad Buyers
iPad buyers can choose accessories ranging from $119 to $210 in value:
- Apple Pencil Pro (free, $119 value)
- AirPods 4 (free, $129 value)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (free, $179 value)
- Premium keyboard options available with additional fees up to $210
Magic Keyboard accessories are available for various iPad models, though they all require paying an additional fee on top of the price of the iPad.
iMac Buyers
iMac purchasers can select accessories worth up to $179:
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (free, $179 value)
- AirPods Pro 2 (additional $70 fee, $179 value)
The promotion is open to K-12 employees, including teachers and school board members, plus higher education faculty, staff, and students. Parents buying for college-bound children also qualify. The promotion runs alongside Apple's year-round education pricing discounts.
The offer begins today and remains available through September 30, 2025, with full terms and conditions available on Apple's education store.
