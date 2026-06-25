 Apple TV and HomePod Just Went Up in Price Amid Wait for New Models - MacRumors
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Apple TV and HomePod Just Went Up in Price Amid Wait for New Models

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While the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini have not been updated in several years, all three products received price increases worldwide today.

HomePod mini and Apple TV Sage
Here is a summary of the price changes for these products in the United States:

  • Apple TV (Wi-Fi): $129 → $199
  • Apple TV (Wi-Fi + Ethernet): $149 → $249
  • HomePod: $299 → $349
  • HomePod mini: $99 → $129

Apple also raised prices on Macs, iPads, and more, with the company blaming the ongoing memory chip shortage, which has resulted in skyrocketing prices for RAM and SSD storage used in its products. "We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly," said Apple, in a statement shared with the media.

The price increases come amid a long wait for new Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini models. All three devices are expected to be updated later this year with support for the more personal and intelligent version of Siri, which is currently available to test across the iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27 developer betas.

The trio of devices are between three and six years old. Apple unveiled the HomePod mini all the way back in October 2020, while the current Apple TV and HomePod models debuted in October 2022 and January 2023, respectively.

The current Apple TV 4K has an A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 series, while the HomePod mini uses the S5 chip from the Apple Watch Series 5, and the second-generation full-sized HomePod uses the S7 chip from the Apple Watch Series 7.

Earlier rumors claimed the next Apple TV would be equipped with the A17 Pro chip, which is the oldest chip that supports Apple Intelligence. The device is also expected to feature Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

No major design changes have been rumored for the next Apple TV.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was told that the Apple TV's Siri Remote may be "refreshed" in some form, but he did not provide any specific details or guarantee that there will be any outward-facing design changes to the accessory.

siri remote purple
As for the HomePod mini, it is expected to use an Apple Watch's S9 chip or newer. Other previously-rumored features for the speaker include the N1 chip, improved sound quality, a newer Ultra Wideband chip, and a red color option.

Apple is also expected to release an all-new smart home hub as early as this year.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, HomePod, HomePod mini
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy), HomePod (Caution), HomePod Mini (Don't Buy)
Related Forums: Apple TV and Home Theater, HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

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Top Rated Comments

thefredelement Avatar
thefredelement
23 minutes ago at 08:07 am
The Apple TV wifi + ethernet price jump by $100 makes no sense if it's due to RAM and SSD prices.

Apple are, and have always been greedy.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kirky29 Avatar
kirky29
18 minutes ago at 08:12 am
Mind blowing to increase the price on almost vintage product... 😆
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
triumvirate
18 minutes ago at 08:12 am
$100 hike for the Ethernet port model is gouging.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
18 minutes ago at 08:12 am

A 70% price hike for a tiny streaming box is insane. They better include a lot more features for its next update.
If they do, I question if they are features I'd even want.

I have no use for Siri AI on my streaming box.

I don't know what else they could do with it to justify these prices for something that "plays video". Normally I would say "gaming", but who are we kidding ... this is Apple.

Apple & Gaming are contradictions in terms.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Happy_John Avatar
Happy_John
21 minutes ago at 08:10 am
It's strategic. The price increase would put someone off buying a current HomePod or Apple TV, but it wouldn't put someone off from buying new versions when they are released, as, at that point, the sting of the price increase will have dulled, because the shiny new version will be at the same sticker price as the tired, old version.

Take all the negative publicity for price hikes when you DON'T have new product versions to sell.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
Manatlt
22 minutes ago at 08:09 am
What. A. Joke.

$200/$250 for a 4 year old device is insane.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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