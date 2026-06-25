Apple TV and HomePod Just Went Up in Price Amid Wait for New Models

While the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini have not been updated in several years, all three products received price increases worldwide today.



Here is a summary of the price changes for these products in the United States:

Apple TV (Wi-Fi) : $129 → $199

: $129 → $199 Apple TV (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) : $149 → $249

: $149 → $249 HomePod : $299 → $349

: $299 → $349 HomePod mini: $99 → $129

Apple also raised prices on Macs, iPads, and more, with the company blaming the ongoing memory chip shortage, which has resulted in skyrocketing prices for RAM and SSD storage used in its products. "We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly," said Apple, in a statement shared with the media.

The price increases come amid a long wait for new Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini models. All three devices are expected to be updated later this year with support for the more personal and intelligent version of Siri, which is currently available to test across the iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27 developer betas.

The trio of devices are between three and six years old. Apple unveiled the HomePod mini all the way back in October 2020, while the current Apple TV and HomePod models debuted in October 2022 and January 2023, respectively.

The current Apple TV 4K has an A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 series, while the HomePod mini uses the S5 chip from the Apple Watch Series 5, and the second-generation full-sized HomePod uses the S7 chip from the Apple Watch Series 7.

Earlier rumors claimed the next Apple TV would be equipped with the A17 Pro chip, which is the oldest chip that supports Apple Intelligence. The device is also expected to feature Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

No major design changes have been rumored for the next Apple TV.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was told that the Apple TV's Siri Remote may be "refreshed" in some form, but he did not provide any specific details or guarantee that there will be any outward-facing design changes to the accessory.



As for the HomePod mini, it is expected to use an Apple Watch's S9 chip or newer. Other previously-rumored features for the speaker include the N1 chip, improved sound quality, a newer Ultra Wideband chip, and a red color option.

Apple is also expected to release an all-new smart home hub as early as this year.