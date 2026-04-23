 Latest iPhone 18 Pro Max Dummies Suggest Thicker Camera Plateau, More Protruding Lenses - MacRumors
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Latest iPhone 18 Pro Max Dummies Suggest Thicker Camera Plateau, More Protruding Lenses

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Apple is expected to bring several camera enhancements to the iPhone 18 Pro models this year, but there have been no fixed rumors suggesting these upgrades will require measurable, visible changes to the device's rear camera plateau. And yet a new series of dummies suggests exactly that.

iphone 18 pro 17 pro dummy comparison%402x scaled

iPhone 17 Pro dummy (left) vs. iPhone 18 Pro (image: Vadim Yuryev)

YouTube channel Max Tech's Vadim Yuryev recently shared images of dummy units for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max – as well as Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone. Dummy units are typically created by third-party case makers based on information that leaks out of Apple's partner factories.

Yuryev says the dummy units have "much thicker cameras... The black glass on the cameras protrudes a bit more too." He also says the camera plateau itself is "a bit thicker" than on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and he provided the above image for comparison. The silver unit is the iPhone 18 Pro Max dummy, while the blue is an iPhone 17 Pro Max dummy. Other than the rear triple lens camera system, the two device's dimensions are said to be extremely similar – same thickness, but a slight height (.36mm) and width (.39mm) increase on the 18 Pro Max unit.

Yuryev says he stands by the accuracy of the iPhone 18 Pro dummies, claiming they should be "spot on" like the iPhone 17 Pro dummy units he received last year, presumably from the same source.

The Main camera in the iPhone 18 Pro could have a variable aperture, which would provide users with more control over how their photos look. iPhone users would be able to manually adjust how much light gets to the sensor, cutting down on overexposure and providing new customization options for lighting and depth of field.

The Telephoto lens in the iPhone 18 Pro models could also feature a larger aperture, allowing for more light in poor lighting conditions.

At least one of the iPhone 18 Pro models could also feature a new three-layer stacked image sensor developed by Samsung. The advanced image sensor would make the camera more responsive, plus it could cut down on noise, increase dynamic range, and more.

Will any of these upgrades necessitate a larger camera module? Theoretically, but no leak has explicitly said the lenses on either 18 Pro model will stick out more or that the camera plateau will get thicker. It's especially surprising given that the industry is actively targeting flat or near-flush camera systems in future devices, but Apple could well be taking a different tack.

We'll know for sure when the devices arrive around mid-September alongside the company's first foldable iPhone.

Update: Since this story was published, Yuryev has shared some more comparative dimensions: The total thickness of the iPhone 18 Pro Max including camera plateau is said to be 11.54mm (vs. 11.23mm on the iPhone 17 Pro Max), while total thickness including camera lens bumps is 13.77mm (vs. 12.92mm on the iPhone 17 Pro Max).

Related Roundup: iPhone 18 Pro

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Top Rated Comments

winxmac Avatar
winxmac
33 minutes ago at 05:18 am
Apple, we need a modern version of this:



Or even if it's as big as a Pro Max, so long as the back is completely flat like the Google Pixel 10a
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johannnn Avatar
johannnn
34 minutes ago at 05:17 am
Well if that’s necessary to give us better cameras then sure

Just look at surveys. Battery and camera is everything people care about
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
michsu
35 minutes ago at 05:17 am
Well, a dummy sure made them, because there's still not much design changes..
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
winxmac Avatar
winxmac
31 minutes ago at 05:21 am

Like the saying goes, the best camera you have is the one you have on you.
so long as it does not overprocess
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PBG4 Dude Avatar
PBG4 Dude
33 minutes ago at 05:19 am

Well if that’s necessary to give us better cameras then sure

Just look at surveys. Battery and camera is everything people care about
Like the saying goes, the best camera you have is the one you have on you.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments