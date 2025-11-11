iPhone 18 Pro May Drop Rear Two-Tone Appearance for a Unified Look
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models could drop the current two-tone look of the rear casing found on the iPhone 17 Pro in favor of a more seamless aesthetic, if a Chinese leaker is reporting correct information.
On existing iPhone 17 Pro models, Apple has used a glass cutout at the back for MagSafe charging, and there is a color difference between the aluminum frame of the iPhone 17 Pro and the Ceramic Shield 2 cutout, giving the iPhone 17 Pro models a two-tone look.
That's set to change for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, according to known Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital. For the next-generation models, Apple has apparently updated the back-glass "replacement process" to minimize the color difference between the glass and the aluminum frame, resulting in a more unified appearance.
The claim could well dovetail with a separate rumor, also originating out of China, that said the Ceramic Shield will feature a "slightly transparent design." The latter description came in September courtesy of leaker Digital Chat Station, who also said the iPhone 18 Pro models will feature an otherwise similar design to the iPhone 17 Pro models.
Instant Digital, the author of today's rumor, has accurately leaked Apple information before, such as the Yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2's Titanium Milanese Loop. However, the account does not have a perfect track record.
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are reported to feature A20 Pro chips, fabricated with TSMC's latest 2nm process, and Apple's C2 modem rather than a Qualcomm modem. Both models are expected to launch alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone in September 2026.
