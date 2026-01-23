iPhone 18 Pro: Leaker Reveals Alleged Size of Smaller Dynamic Island
For now, rumors have settled on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max featuring a smaller Dynamic Island, and now a leaker has revealed its alleged size.
iPhone 18 Pro with a smaller Dynamic Island (mockup via Ice Universe)
The account "Ice Universe" today claimed
the Dynamic Island cutout on the iPhone 18 Pro models will be approximately 35% narrower than it is on the iPhone 17 Pro models. Specifically, they said it will have a width of around 13.5mm, down from around 20.7mm, and they shared the mockup image above to show what it would look like.
An earlier report from The Information indicated that the iPhone 18 Pro models will feature under-screen Face ID. As a result, the publication said the devices would have only a hole-punch front camera in the top-left corner of the screen, rather than the current pill-shaped cutout for the front camera and Face ID sensors. However, the latest word is that only Face ID's flood illuminator will be moved under the screen this year, meaning that Apple will only be able to shrink the pill-shaped cutout rather than remove it entirely.
According to display industry expert Ross Young, who has a very good track record, the smaller Dynamic Island will last through at least 2027. So, it could take at least a few more years until the iPhone finally gets a truly seamless display.
"Ice Universe" has leaked some accurate iPhone dimensions in the past, giving them credibility, but they do not have a perfect track record.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models in September.
