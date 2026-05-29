First Look at iPhone 18 Pro Color Options Revealed by Dummy Models

Leaker Sonny Dickson today shared images of iPhone 18 Pro dummy models in the device's four rumored colors, offering the first real-world look at what to expect from the lineup visually.



Corroborating previous rumors, the dummies show the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max in Light Blue, Black, Silver, and Dark Cherry. Dickson said "Cherry will probably be the next hit, orange did very well." Cosmic Orange was the signature color of the iPhone 17 Pro and proved popular with customers.

Dark Cherry is expected to serve as the headline new color for the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models this year. The color has been in the rumor mill since at least February 2026, when Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was testing a deep red finish for the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max. At the time, Gurman described the shade as a deep red, and separate reporting from a Chinese leaker later suggested the color was very likely to make the cut, partly because Android rivals were already prototyping the same shade.

First look at iPhone 18 dummies in the new colors: Black, Silver, Dark Cherry and Light Blue. Cherry will probably be the next hit, orange did very well. pic.twitter.com/2qpZDA7oEK — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) May 29, 2026

The picture sharpened in April, when Macworld reported that the color would be called Dark Cherry and would be closer to wine than a brighter red, and considerably more muted than Cosmic Orange. The leaker known as "Instant Digital" subsequently corroborated that name, characterizing the shade as a combination of burgundy, coffee, and deep purple. "Instant Digital" has a good track record on Apple color leaks, having accurately predicted the yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Macworld's reporting also identified the full four-color lineup, with internal Pantone codes said to be in use at Apple: Light Blue (Pantone 2121), described as resembling the current iPhone 17's Mist Blue; Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076); Dark Gray (Pantone 426C); and Silver (Pantone 427C), said to be similar to the current generation.

The latest images are significant because they mark the first time the rumored colors have been depicted in physical, real-world form rather than renders or supply chain descriptions. That said, dummy models are typically made from plastic or low-quality metals and are not finished to the same standard as production units, meaning the tone and saturation of each color could vary from what Apple ultimately ships. With that caveat, the dummies are consistent with the earlier rumors, suggesting that this will indeed likely be the final color palette of the device.

The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max are expected to be announced in the fall alongside the first foldable iPhone.