Apple 'Concerned' Over iPhone 18 Pro Data Leak From Supplier Tata

Apple is "concerned" about a recent data leak from Tata Electronics, one of its manufacturing partners in India, reports Reuters. Tata Electronics was the target of a cyberattack, with confidential Apple documents stolen and shared on the dark web.



Hackers were able to steal information about the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, including a list of suppliers, parts, and images of the devices. Detailed documents with component designs and specifications have been leaked, and earlier reports suggested some of the data leaked included emails, event logs, documents from TSMC and Qualcomm, and information about older iPhones.

Reuters says that at least six files show "hundreds" of ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ components, including details of chips on the main circuit board and battery and camera components. The leaked files have "confidential" Apple watermarks and Apple codenames for the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models, along with images of the iPhones during drop tests.

The images depict a "slab-shaped, grey handset with a three-rear-camera setup and an Apple logo," according to Reuters. Rumors suggest the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ will look much like the iPhone 17 Pro, with few design differences beyond a slimmed down Dynamic Island.

Tata supplies some iPhone parts, and also assembles some iPhones in India. It is a growing supplier as Apple works to diversify manufacturing away from China. The data also links suppliers to iPhone parts, which is information Apple does not share.

Tata Electronics disclosed the attack last week, saying it had detected a cybersecurity incident after it became clear ransom group World Leaks had shared more than 200,000 files that included information on Apple and Tesla. The files have been circulating on the dark web since at least June 10.

The manufacturer has restricted internal access to sensitive systems and hired a global consultant to conduct a forensic audit, but Reuters suggests the incident could upset Apple and endanger its relationship with Tata. Apple is investigating the incident and working with Tata on long-term measures to improve security.