 Apple 'Concerned' Over iPhone 18 Pro Data Leak From Supplier Tata - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple 'Concerned' Over iPhone 18 Pro Data Leak From Supplier Tata

by

Apple is "concerned" about a recent data leak from Tata Electronics, one of its manufacturing partners in India, reports Reuters. Tata Electronics was the target of a cyberattack, with confidential Apple documents stolen and shared on the dark web.

iPhone 18 Pro Deep Red Feature
Hackers were able to steal information about the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, including a list of suppliers, parts, and images of the devices. Detailed documents with component designs and specifications have been leaked, and earlier reports suggested some of the data leaked included emails, event logs, documents from TSMC and Qualcomm, and information about older iPhones.

Reuters says that at least six files show "hundreds" of ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ components, including details of chips on the main circuit board and battery and camera components. The leaked files have "confidential" Apple watermarks and Apple codenames for the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models, along with images of the iPhones during drop tests.

The images depict a "slab-shaped, grey handset with a three-rear-camera setup and an Apple logo," according to Reuters. Rumors suggest the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ will look much like the iPhone 17 Pro, with few design differences beyond a slimmed down Dynamic Island.

Tata supplies some iPhone parts, and also assembles some iPhones in India. It is a growing supplier as Apple works to diversify manufacturing away from China. The data also links suppliers to iPhone parts, which is information Apple does not share.

Tata Electronics disclosed the attack last week, saying it had detected a cybersecurity incident after it became clear ransom group World Leaks had shared more than 200,000 files that included information on Apple and Tesla. The files have been circulating on the dark web since at least June 10.

The manufacturer has restricted internal access to sensitive systems and hired a global consultant to conduct a forensic audit, but Reuters suggests the incident could upset Apple and endanger its relationship with Tata. Apple is investigating the incident and working with Tata on long-term measures to improve security.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18 Pro

Popular Stories

Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature

iPhone 18 Pro Battery Capacities Allegedly Leaked

Tuesday June 2, 2026 1:54 am PDT by
Battery capacities for Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro have allegedly surfaced, and the numbers suggest only a modest increase over the iPhone 17 Pro. According to prolific Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple is testing the iPhone 18 Pro with different battery capacities for the China and U.S. versions of the device, similar to last year's iPhone 17 Pro models. The Chinese model is ...
Read Full Article40 comments
Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature

iPhone 18 Pro: What the Latest Battery Capacity Leaks Mean

Wednesday June 3, 2026 10:03 am PDT by
Battery life capacities for the iPhone 18 Pro models leaked this week, and on paper at least, the gains year-over-year look pretty modest. Chinese Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station says Apple is testing different battery sizes for different regions, similar to what it did with the iPhone 17 Pro. The U.S. model is likely to feature the larger battery of the two because Apple doesn't...
Read Full Article
Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature

iPhone 18 Pro Display Sizes: What to Expect

Thursday June 4, 2026 2:55 am PDT by
Apple won't change the display size of this year's iPhone 18 Pro models, but a different change to the display has been rumored several times now. Apple is expected to stick with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, respectively. For context, those are the display sizes of the current iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Meanwhile, rumors continue to ...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

CDPlayer Avatar
CDPlayer
9 minutes ago at 11:51 am
The profit margins after the price increases leaked and Cook is pissed.[Click to view video attachment]
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
14 minutes ago at 11:47 am
I don’t see why they’d be concerned considering this happens every year
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments