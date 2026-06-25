 Apple Just Increased Prices: Here's What's Changed - MacRumors
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Apple Just Increased Prices: Here's What's Changed

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Apple today increased device prices dramatically across multiple product lines.

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After temporarily taking it down earlier today, Apple's online store is back up with a series of product price increases. The changes are as follows:

  • HomePod mini: $129, up from $99
  • iPad Air: $749, up from $599
  • iPad Pro: $1,199, up from $999
  • MacBook Neo: $699, up from $599
  • MacBook Air: $1,299, up from $1,099
  • MacBook Pro: $1,999 up from $1,699
  • iMac: $1,499, up from $1,299
  • Mac Studio (M4 Max): $2,499, up from $1,999
  • Mac Studio (M3 Ultra): $5,299, up from $3,999
  • Vision Pro: $3,699 up from $3,499

Last week, Apple announced that it was preparing to raise prices across its product lineup, with CEO Tim Cook confirming that that the move was inevitable. Cook made the announcement in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, citing the soaring cost of memory and storage chips. "Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable," he said. "We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable." Cook described the scale of the memory shortage as a "hundred-year flood," adding, "I've never seen anything like it in any area in over 40 years."

Apple has historically absorbed component cost swings rather than passing them on to customers, so this marks a notable shift in approach.

More to follow...

Tag: Apple Store

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Top Rated Comments

Cameront9 Avatar
Cameront9
4 minutes ago at 05:51 am

Big money grab, just like the oil companies:
Prices rise like a rocket and fall like a feather...
This isn’t a money grab. Apple held out longer than most companies. You want to place blame, blame AI.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
0
0423MAC
6 minutes ago at 05:49 am
Get a gently used MacBook Air over a Neo
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F
Falco McGregor
7 minutes ago at 05:48 am
The speculative AI buildout is going to make for a bleak few years economically.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hovscorpion12 Avatar
hovscorpion12
7 minutes ago at 05:48 am
I payed $5,885.19 for my M5 Max 128GB 4TB SSD last week.

Today that same Mac is now $8,000. That’s a $2,100 increase.

Don’t get me started on the 8TB model

$10,600 w sales tax
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
abatabia
9 minutes ago at 05:46 am
Yikes. Thank you AI. I’ll hang onto what I have for that much longer.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Adelphos33
5 minutes ago at 05:50 am
Looks like I need to upgrade my iPhone to the 17 Pro Max, 512GB, and keep it for a few years
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments