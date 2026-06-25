Apple Just Increased Prices: Here's What's Changed

Apple today increased device prices dramatically across multiple product lines.



After temporarily taking it down earlier today, Apple's online store is back up with a series of product price increases. The changes are as follows:



HomePod mini : $129, up from $99

: $129, up from $99 iPad Air : $749, up from $599

: $749, up from $599 iPad Pro : $1,199, up from $999

: $1,199, up from $999 MacBook Neo : $699, up from $599

: $699, up from $599 MacBook Air : $1,299, up from $1,099

: $1,299, up from $1,099 MacBook Pro : $1,999 up from $1,699

: $1,999 up from $1,699 iMac : $1,499, up from $1,299

: $1,499, up from $1,299 Mac Studio (M4 Max) : $2,499, up from $1,999

: $2,499, up from $1,999 Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) : $5,299, up from $3,999

: $5,299, up from $3,999 Vision Pro: $3,699 up from $3,499

Last week, Apple announced that it was preparing to raise prices across its product lineup, with CEO Tim Cook confirming that that the move was inevitable. Cook made the announcement in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, citing the soaring cost of memory and storage chips. "Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable," he said. "We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable." Cook described the scale of the memory shortage as a "hundred-year flood," adding, "I've never seen anything like it in any area in over 40 years."

Apple has historically absorbed component cost swings rather than passing them on to customers, so this marks a notable shift in approach.

More to follow...