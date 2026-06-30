Alleged iPhone 18 Pro Sim Tray Again Shows Dark Cherry Color

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to introduce new color options, including a dark cherry color, and today we may have been given another peek at the rumored finish, courtesy of the Chinese leaker known as Ice Universe.

Image shared by leaker Ice Universe

In an image posted on Weibo , a SIM tray allegedly from the unreleased iPhone is shown in a dark cherry colour, which could also be described in this grainy example as burgundy, brownish, or purple.

Multiple rumors have suggested Apple is testing a deep reddish finish for the iPhone 18 Pro models, and the color is expected to be the special one that Apple markets prominently in 2026, similar to how it did for the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro.

Two other colors Apple is said to be planning are Light Blue and Dark Gray. Apple may also offer the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in Silver. Macworld has previously claimed to have identified the Pantone colors for all four finishes.

The four colors were also spotted in the first iPhone 18 Pro dummy models to leak, providing another look at the shades Apple is likely to use.

Notably, in the same Weibo thread where the SIM tray image was posted, Ice Universe responded to another user asking if the iPhone 18 Pro would be available in black. The leaker replied simply, "No." It's not the first time we've heard there will be no black iPhone 18 Pro model this year.

Apple's next-generation premium devices are expected to be unveiled in September alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone, which could have its own set of more muted color finishes, with silver, white, and indigo rumored so far, with other rumors suggesting it will be available in two colors or perhaps even just one.