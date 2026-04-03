iPhone 18 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for more than five more months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.



It was initially reported that the iPhone 18 Pro models would have fully under-screen Face ID, with only a front camera visible in the top-left corner of the screen. However, the latest rumors indicate that only one Face ID component will be moved under the screen on the devices, which will result in merely a smaller Dynamic Island.

Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models, as of April 2026:

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone in September, followed by a standard iPhone 18 model, a lower-end iPhone 18e, and potentially a second-generation iPhone Air early next year.