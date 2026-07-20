 iOS 27 Lets You Hide the Messages Button Everyone Hits by Mistake - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Lets You Hide the Messages Button Everyone Hits by Mistake

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If you accidentally press the dictation or voice icon after sending a text in Messages, your music may pause while your iPhone starts listening. It's a small annoyance, but a frequent one, since the dictation/audio icon sits so close to the send arrow that stray taps are almost inevitable. In iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, Apple has finally given you a way to get rid of it.

messages
The issue is one that popstar Justin Bieber publicly complained about, claiming that the send button shouldn't have multiple functions so close together. The post went viral, and in iOS 27, Apple has done something about it.

Quite simply, the message text field now has a new setting. You can choose whether it displays the audio waveform icon for recording a voice message, the microphone icon for dictation, or nothing at all. Here's how to find it:

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
  2. Tap Apps at the bottom of the list.
  3. Tap Messages.
  4. Tap Show in Text Field.
  5. Choose one of the three options: Record Audio, Start Dictation, or None.
    settings

If you keep tapping the text field icon by mistake, you'll want to choose None.

If you occasionally record voice messages, don't worry – you can still use the plus button to the left of the input field to enable Audio. If it's dictation you sometimes use, you'll find the microphone key at the bottom right of the iOS keyboard (if it's not there, go to Settings ➝ General ➝ Keyboard and turn on Enable Dictation.)

iOS 27 is remains in beta, with a public release expected sometime this September.

Related Roundups: iOS 27, iPadOS 27

Top Rated Comments

jsavvy Avatar
jsavvy
9 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Hit this button all the time. Glad they’re finally putting a fix out for it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
JEY
13 minutes ago at 09:18 am
This is unbelieberble.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Attirex Avatar
Attirex
17 minutes ago at 09:14 am
It's a sad day when Justin Bieber is de facto head of UI/human interaction for Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

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