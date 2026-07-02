 iPhone 18 Pro Could Use Qualcomm Modem in the US and C2 Elsewhere - MacRumors
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iPhone 18 Pro Could Use Qualcomm Modem in the US and C2 Elsewhere

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Stolen data from Apple manufacturing partner Tata Electronics appears to reveal that the iPhone 18 Pro will use different modem chips depending on the market it is sold in, with U.S. models retaining Qualcomm hardware while international models will feature Apple's in-house C2 modem.

Apple 5G Modem Feature Triad

The finding emerged from a wide-ranging cyberattack on Tata, which alongside Foxconn assembles the iPhone. More than 630GB of confidential data was stolen by a ransomware group calling itself "World Leaks" and has been circulating online. The material was obtained illegally and MacRumors has not seen the stolen files directly. AppleInsider conducted an analysis of the stolen files and said it could confirm the authenticity of several key documents.

Among the information that has attracted particular is a bill of materials apparently related to the U.S. variant of the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, which lists multiple Qualcomm components rather than Apple's C2 modem, codenamed Ganymede. The Qualcomm parts referenced include the SDX80M, SDR875, QDM8771, QDM8720, PMK75, PMX75, and QET7100A, components associated with mmWave 5G support. International ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models, by contrast, are said to use the "C2," which would succeed the C1 and C1X modems currently found in the iPhone Air, iPhone 17e, and M5 iPad Pro.

The implication, as AppleInsider notes, is that the C2 still lacks mmWave capability, and that Apple is once again relying on Qualcomm to fill that gap for American carriers.

mmWave is the ultra-high-frequency band of 5G offered primarily by Verizon, delivering very fast download speeds over short distances. Apple's C1 and C1X modems are widely regarded as more power efficient than their Qualcomm counterparts, meaning U.S. ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ buyers may see somewhat worse battery life than those purchasing the same device elsewhere.

Daring Fireball's John Gruber offered analysis of the practical tradeoffs involved. While 5G outpaced LTE in his tests, Gruber argued the difference has no meaningful impact on how the phone actually feels to use:

Having a phone that can pull 320 Mbps down over cellular is like having a car that can go 320 MPH — an interesting technical feat, but of no practical value to me whatsoever. I never feel like I'm waiting for anything to load because I'm on LTE. LTE is fast enough, and regular 5G is more than fast enough. 5G mmWave is simply a waste of battery life as far as I'm concerned.

On why Apple would not simply deploy the C2 everywhere rather than retaining Qualcomm for the U.S. market, Gruber pointed the finger squarely at carrier economics:

Faster-than-you-practically-need download speeds are a carrier bragging point. Longer battery life and plenty-fast-enough download speeds are an Apple bragging point. Verizon — and to a lesser extent, AT&T — spent a fortune building out mmWave networks. They don't want to sell flagship phones that don't support them. Apple's flagship iPhones have supported those networks since 2020. If Zivkovic's analysis of this stolen data from Tata is correct, and Apple is going to use Qualcomm's modems only in iPhone 18 Pro models sold in the U.S., I think the reason why is Verizon and AT&T bragging points, not any practical user benefit. And the result may be that U.S. iPhone 18 Pro models get somewhat worse battery life than those in the rest of the world.

The C2 modem has been a rumored feature of the iPhone 18 Pro for years as part of Apple's broader effort to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm. A split deployment, with the C2 handling most of the world while Qualcomm covers the U.S., would represent a significant step in that direction even if it falls short of a complete transition.

The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max are expected to launch in the fall alongside the first foldable iPhone.

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Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
29 minutes ago at 09:17 am
A bit strange but a good move considering the quality of the C1 and C1X
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xARx2 Avatar
xARx2
28 minutes ago at 09:17 am
the differences between the 17 pro and 18 pro continue to shrink. why not call it a 17”S” pro?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
16 minutes ago at 09:29 am
We’ve seen this before, Apple kneecapping Qualcomm to meet the specs of the other modem. It’s a bit unfortunate Apple chose to stick with X80 rather than adopt X85.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
huge_apple_fangirl Avatar
huge_apple_fangirl
20 minutes ago at 09:26 am
I bought my iPhone 15 Pro from Canada to have a physical SIM slot and I have never noticed the lack of mmWave even though I use Verizon and am from NYC. I would rather have Apple's modem but oh well. Wasn't planning on upgrading this cycle anyways.

I am confident the 2027 iPhones will use C-series modems though. Apple's deal with Qualcomm expires in 2027 and I am confident that Apple plans on contesting royalty rates and probably starting litigation again. Last time Apple was forced to fold because of Qualcomm's "no license, no chips" rule and because Intel screwed up. This time Apple can hold out a lot longer since they don't need Qualcomm's modems.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
25 minutes ago at 09:21 am

the differences between the 17 pro and 18 pro continue to shrink. why not call it a 17”S” pro?
Because then the number doesn't go up.
You see, this model is one better.



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Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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