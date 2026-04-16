iPhone 18 Pro Variable Aperture Camera Enters Production

Apple has started ramping up its supply chain for a new variable aperture camera system expected to debut in the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max this September, reports Korea's ETNews.



Apple has never implemented a variable aperture on an iPhone. From the iPhone 14 Pro through the iPhone 17 Pro, the main camera uses a fixed ƒ/1.78 aperture, meaning the lens remains fully open at all times when capturing images.

In contrast, a variable aperture lets the camera control how much light reaches the sensor. In low-light conditions, it opens to admit more light, while in bright scenes, it closes to avoid overexposure. This should also give users more control over depth of field.

In December 2024, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to say that that the main rear camera on both ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models will offer variable aperture. A report from October 2025 said Apple was moving ahead with plans to bring the technology to next-generation iPhones and was discussing components with suppliers.

According to industry sources cited by today's report, Chinese supplier Sunny Optical has already started producing the actuators that enable the aperture mechanism, while camera module assembly will follow in early summer. Apple's primary camera partner LG Innotek is said to be preparing to begin production around June or July, with dedicated equipment being installed at its Gumi facility in South Korea. Module makers such as Cowell are also expected to take part in the process.

LG Innotek is reportedly likely to take on a larger share of production for the main camera module due to the system's added complexity. A similar thing happened when Apple adopted a folded tetraprism zoom lens in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, where LG Innotek initially served as the sole supplier.

The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max are expected to be announced alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone sometime around September.