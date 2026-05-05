 Apple to Pay $250 Million to Settle Class Action Over Delayed Siri Features - MacRumors
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Apple to Pay $250 Million to Settle Class Action Over Delayed Siri Features

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Apple will pay $250 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of false advertising and unfair competition after the personalized Siri features it promoted when launching the iPhone 16 were delayed.

Apple More Personal Siri Ad
A smarter, Apple Intelligence version of ‌Siri‌ was shown off at WWDC 2024, and then promoted in ads and videos when the ‌iPhone 16‌ launched in September 2024. After Apple delayed the Siri Apple Intelligence features in March 2025, Apple pulled its ads, but they had been running for several months at that point. The lawsuit claimed Apple violated consumer law by misleading consumers about the actual utility and performance of ‌Apple Intelligence‌, and causing them to purchase a device "with features that did not exist or were materially misrepresented." Apple was not found guilty of any wrongdoing, and the company sometimes settles lawsuits to minimize legal fees and time spent on litigation. A settlement agreement was reached back in December, but the terms of the settlement are now live.

In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said that resolved the lawsuit so that it could focus on its products and services, and reiterated that it has introduced multiple ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features since 2024.

Since the launch of Apple Intelligence, we have introduced dozens of features across many languages that are integrated across Apple's platforms, relevant to what users do every day, and built with privacy protections at every step. These include Visual Intelligence, Live Translation, Writing Tools, Genmoji, Clean Up and many more.

Apple has reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users.

Apple's $250 million payment will provide U.S. Settlement Class Members who submit Claim Forms with a per-device payment of $25 for each eligible device, though that could increase up to $95 per device if claim volume is low.

Eligible devices include ‌iPhone 16‌, iPhone 16e, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro, ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max models purchased between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

The settlement has received preliminary approval, and notices to those eligible to make a claim will start to receive email notices no more than 45 days from today.

Tags: Apple Lawsuits, Siri Guide

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Top Rated Comments

JPack Avatar
JPack
12 minutes ago at 02:08 pm
Probably one of the most clear-cut cases of misrepresentation in the past few years.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ugahairydawgs Avatar
ugahairydawgs
14 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
Congrats to the lawyers on their payday.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TonyC28 Avatar
TonyC28
15 minutes ago at 02:05 pm
Sorry Apple, but you earned this one.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
GermanSuplex
10 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
Now, if I can find a way to be the only claimant….
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
germanbeer007
14 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
"Apple customers to pay $250 million" you mean.

Apple will just jack up the prices.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
14 minutes ago at 02:05 pm
Class actions are a scam.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments