 Apple Announces WWDC 2026 Schedule, Sends Media Invites - MacRumors
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Apple Announces WWDC 2026 Schedule, Sends Media Invites

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Apple today provided a schedule for its 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference, which starts on June 8 and ends on June 12. Apple also sent out invites to members of the media who have been invited to attend an in-person keynote viewing at Apple Park.

wwdc apple park in person
Both the invites and schedule confirm that the keynote will begin at the standard time, 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m Eastern Time.

Apple says the keynote event will be available to stream on Apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel. We'll also be providing live coverage at MacRumors.com for those who are unable to watch.

Apple also plans to host the Platforms State of the Union for developers at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time, and video sessions and guides will start coming out after the keynote event. Group Labs and Q&A sessions will be hosted by Apple engineers and designers throughout the week, providing more insight into the new software coming at WWDC 2026.

‌WWDC 2026‌ will see Apple unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and more. An updated version of Siri that's smarter and more like a ChatGPT-style chatbot will be unveiled, along with multiple design changes to accommodate ‌Siri‌'s new abilities. We have an in-depth look at what's coming in iOS 27 in our dedicated roundup.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2026
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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