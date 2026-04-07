Foldable iPhone Engineering Delays Could Push Launch Into 2027

Apple has run into "more issues than expected" during the engineering test phase of its foldable iPhone, potentially delaying the device's launch well into 2027.



According to a new report from Nikkei Asia, engineering problems emerging during the foldable iPhone's early test production phase are more complex and taking longer to resolve than Apple anticipated.

The device is currently undergoing engineering verification testing, a critical stage in validating an all-new design before it can proceed toward mass production. Component suppliers have reportedly been notified that production schedules may need to be pushed back, indicating that Apple is already adjusting its timeline as it works to resolve the issues.

The foldable iPhone was already expected to launch later than the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max in September, potentially following a staggered release pattern similar to the iPhone X, but the newly surfaced engineering setbacks increase the risk of further delays beyond that window.

"It's true that more issues than expected have emerged during the early test production phase, and additional time will be needed to resolve them and make necessary adjustments," a source familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia. "The current situation could put the mass production timeline at risk." The source also stressed the urgency of the next few weeks: "April will mark a crucial stage of the engineering verification test, and this month till early May is extremely critical."

Nikkei cites sources both inside Apple and among component suppliers warning of delays. Issues surrounding the engineering development of the foldable are more complex than expected, and in a worst-case scenario could delay first shipments by months. "Apple and the supply chain are working under a pressured timeline and the current solutions are not enough to completely solve the engineering challenge," the source said. "More time is needed."

Leaker Fixed Focus Digital today claimed that the device is being delayed by ongoing pricing negotiations with manufacturing partners and an unresolved decision over hinge materials. Apple is said to be choosing between liquid metal, which could improve durability and reduce creasing, and a 3D-printed titanium alloy, with a final decision expected during the Production Validation Test phase in July or early August. Meanwhile, unresolved cost discussions with its assembly partner could further impact the production schedule.