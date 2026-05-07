Siri Lawsuit: Apple Agrees to Pay Owners of These iPhone Models

Apple has agreed to pay $250 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit over delayed Siri features, and eligible iPhone users could receive up to a $95 payout.



Below, we have answered some key questions regarding the lawsuit.



Why Was Apple Sued?

In June 2024, Apple previewed new Siri capabilities powered by Apple Intelligence, including understanding of a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls. For example, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info from the Mail and Messages apps.

Apple advertised those Siri features in product presentations, on its website, in a TV commercial starring actor Bella Ramsey, and elsewhere.



In March 2025, Apple delayed the launch of the personalized version of Siri, leading to the company being hit with a class action lawsuit alleging false advertising.

In a statement, Apple touted a range of other Apple Intelligence features it has already released. Nevertheless, Apple agreed to settle the lawsuit "to stay focused" on "delivering the most innovative products and services to our users."



Am I Eligible?

To be eligible to submit a claim, you must reside in the U.S. and have purchased any iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 model between June 10, 2024 and March 29, 2025.

The full list of eligible iPhone models:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

It is unlikely that individuals who submit a claim will still need to have physical possession of an eligible iPhone model. However, there is a possibility that proof of purchase or other information will be required, such as the device's serial number. Exact requirements will be outlined on the forthcoming settlement website.



How Much Will Apple Pay Me?

According to the terms of the settlement, each person who files an eligible claim will receive a per-device payment of $25, but this amount could increase up to $95 if the total number of claims submitted is lower than anticipated.



Where and When Can I Submit a Claim?

Within the next few months, a settlement website should go live with an online claims form.

Eligible class members will be notified by email within approximately 45 days, according to court documents. Even if you are not notified but are a U.S. resident who purchased one of the above iPhone models within the above dates, you should still be eligible. Keep an eye out for the settlement website within the next few months.



When Will the Siri Features Launch?

On an earnings call last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the personalized version of Siri will be released this year. It is expected to be part of the upcoming iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 updates for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a dedicated Siri app too.