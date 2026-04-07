Leaker: Foldable iPhone Won't Be Called iPhone Fold, But 'iPhone Ultra'

Apple's first foldable iPhone may not carry the speculative media-derived "Fold" branding after all, according to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station.



In a new post on Weibo, the oft-accurate leaker claimed that Apple's book-style foldable could launch as the "iPhone Ultra." Meanwhile, domestic Chinese manufacturers are allegedly deciding whether to follow Apple's lead by tentatively branding their own upcoming foldables as "Ultra" models, but likely with a lighter price tag – Apple's version is expected to cost between $2,000 and $2,500.

If Apple does adopt the Ultra name, it wouldn't be the first time. The company already uses the moniker to designate Apple Watch Ultra and CarPlay Ultra as premium products, not to mention its top-end M1 Ultra and M3 Ultra chips. Indeed, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in March that Apple is considering "Ultra" branding for an OLED touchscreen MacBook and a future AirPods model with cameras, suggesting the label could spread across several product lines.

Based on the latest rumors, Apple's foldable iPhone is widely expected to launch later this year, sometime between September and December. The device is expected to feature an approximately 5.3- to 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen, with a front-facing camera in both closed and open orientations, and a dual-lens rear camera.

Digital Chat Station has more than three million followers on Weibo, and has a track record of accurately leaking Apple-related information. Still, as with all such reports, the details remain unconfirmed.