Leaker: Foldable iPhone Won't Be Called iPhone Fold, But 'iPhone Ultra'
Apple's first foldable iPhone may not carry the speculative media-derived "Fold" branding after all, according to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station.
In a new post on Weibo, the oft-accurate leaker claimed that Apple's book-style foldable could launch as the "iPhone Ultra." Meanwhile, domestic Chinese manufacturers are allegedly deciding whether to follow Apple's lead by tentatively branding their own upcoming foldables as "Ultra" models, but likely with a lighter price tag – Apple's version is expected to cost between $2,000 and $2,500.
If Apple does adopt the Ultra name, it wouldn't be the first time. The company already uses the moniker to designate Apple Watch Ultra and CarPlay Ultra as premium products, not to mention its top-end M1 Ultra and M3 Ultra chips. Indeed, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in March that Apple is considering "Ultra" branding for an OLED touchscreen MacBook and a future AirPods model with cameras, suggesting the label could spread across several product lines.
Based on the latest rumors, Apple's foldable iPhone is widely expected to launch later this year, sometime between September and December. The device is expected to feature an approximately 5.3- to 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen, with a front-facing camera in both closed and open orientations, and a dual-lens rear camera.
Digital Chat Station has more than three million followers on Weibo, and has a track record of accurately leaking Apple-related information. Still, as with all such reports, the details remain unconfirmed.
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for more than five more months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
It was initially reported that the iPhone 18 Pro models would have fully under-screen Face ID, with only a front camera visible in the top-left corner of the screen. However, the latest rumors indicate that only one Face ID component...
Apple's CarPlay system for accessing iPhone apps on a vehicle's dashboard screen received three popular apps this week: ChatGPT, Google Meet, and Audiomack.
CarPlay Ultra in an Aston Martin
In addition, WhatsApp is beta testing a revamped CarPlay app that will improve upon the basic Siri-based functionality that was previously available.
Make sure you have the latest version of each app...
Apple is looking for a "breakthrough" with its push into wearable AI devices, including an "AirTag-sized pendant," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a report, he said the pendant is reminiscent of the failed Humane AI Pin, but it would be an iPhone accessory rather than a standalone product.
The pendant would feature an "always-on" camera and a microphone for Siri voice commands,...
Popular Stories
Apple's foldable iPhone could cost close to $3,000 when maxed out on storage, according to alleged leaked pricing shared over Chinese social media.
Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital claims the iPhone Fold will come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations, with approximate prices starting around $2,320 and topping out at roughly $2,900 for the 1TB model. It's important to keep in mind that...
Apple considered but abandoned plans for a flip-style foldable iPhone because it didn't create compelling new use cases, according to Weibo leaker Instant Digital. Apple reportedly felt that it was an "unnecessary" design because the biggest selling point would have been its smaller size when folded.
The split at the middle also caused issues with internal space, limiting battery capacity...
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models may not have a smaller Dynamic Island after all, despite rumors suggesting that it would see a reduction in size this year, according to a known leaker.
Citing recent supply chain information, the leaker known as "Digital Chat Station" claims that the iPhone 18 Pro models may reuse some of their predecessor's molds and chassis designs. Face ID and the Dynamic...