Best Apple Deals of the Week: Memorial Day Deals Arrive at Best Buy, Plus Lowest Price Yet on 15-Inch M5 MacBook Air

This week we saw Memorial Day deals kick off at retailers like Best Buy, plus great discounts on Anker's newest Prime chargers and all-time low prices on the AirPods Max 2 and 15-inch M5 MacBook Air.

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Anker

What's the deal? Save on Anker charging accessories

Save on Anker charging accessories Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker's new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has been marked down to $104.99 on Amazon, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a match of the all-time low price.



Best Buy

What's the deal? Save sitewide for Memorial Day

Save sitewide for Memorial Day Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Best Buy kicked off its annual Memorial Day sale this week, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones and speakers, monitors, appliances, and much more. This sale is set to last through Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see the deals.



AirPods Max 2

What's the deal? Take $40 off AirPods Max 2

Take $40 off AirPods Max 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has a record low price on the AirPods Max 2, now available for $509.00, down from $549.00. This sale is available in three colors of the headphones.



M5 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $199 off 15-inch M5 MacBook Air

Take $199 off 15-inch M5 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has sweetened its deal on the 512GB 15-inch M5 MacBook Air this week, dropping the price of the notebook down to $1,099.99, from $1,299.00. This is a new record low price on the 15-inch M5 MacBook Air.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.