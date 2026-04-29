 iOS 27 Camera App to Get 'Siri' Mode With Nutrition Label Scanning - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Camera App to Get 'Siri' Mode With Nutrition Label Scanning

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Apple is planning to integrate Apple Intelligence and Siri into more of its apps in iOS 27, including the Camera app, reports Bloomberg. The ‌iOS 27‌ Camera app will have a dedicated ‌Siri‌ mode that will be available alongside the existing Photo, Video, Portrait, and Panorama modes. When in ‌Siri‌ mode, the existing Camera app shutter button will feature the ‌Apple Intelligence‌ logo, letting users know the ‌Siri‌ features are available.

iOS 27 Mock Quick
‌Siri‌ mode will incorporate Visual Intelligence, making the feature more accessible. Right now, ‌Visual Intelligence‌ is activated by long pressing the Camera Control button, and it is a gesture that many people may not even be aware of.

In addition to being relocated to the Camera app with ‌Siri‌ branding, ‌Visual Intelligence‌ is also being updated with new features. It will be able to scan a nutrition label on food items to log the dietary information, plus users will be able to use it to add contact details for someone directly to the Contacts app.

MacRumors first discovered signs of the ‌Visual Intelligence‌ features in Apple code in mid-April. Here's a bit more on what we found:

  • Nutrition - Users will be able to scan nutrition labels on food packaging for calorie and macronutrient tracking using the Health app.
  • Contacts - ‌Visual Intelligence‌ will let users scan phone numbers and addresses on business cards and other print media, adding the information to the Contacts app.
  • Wallet - In the Wallet app, ‌Visual Intelligence‌ will capture information from physical event tickets and membership cards, generating digital versions.

Existing ‌Visual Intelligence‌ features will continue to be available, and it will be able to identify objects like plants and animals, add events to the Calendar app, and send visual information to ChatGPT and Google image search. Users will also be able to access the revamped ‌Visual Intelligence‌ through the Camera Control button, but it will open up to the ‌Siri‌ interface in the Camera app instead of the standalone ‌Visual Intelligence‌ experience that we have now.

Apple will introduce ‌iOS 27‌ at the Worldwide Developers Conference that's set to begin on June 8, 2026.

Related Roundup: iOS 27
Tag: Siri Guide

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