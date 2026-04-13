iPhone Fold Production Pushed Back, But Fall 2026 Launch Still on Track

Production on the iPhone Fold is behind schedule, but the device is still slated to launch in fall 2026, reports DigiTimes. The site says that production has been pushed back by "roughly one to two months," but Apple has not communicated any launch delays to suppliers. Apple is still planning for a 2026 launch, which suggests a tighter production schedule.



Apple planned to begin ‌iPhone Fold‌ mass production in June 2026, but mass production has now slipped to early August. Some rumors have suggested that Apple is having more manufacturing problems than expected with the Engineering Validation Test phase that the ‌iPhone Fold‌ is in right now, but other rumors suggest that won't lead to delays.

Last week, Japanese site Nikkei said that the engineering delays could cause Apple to delay the launch of the ‌iPhone Fold‌ until 2027, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the ‌iPhone Fold‌ remains on track to launch "around the same time" or "soon after" the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026.

DigiTimes' report reconciles the two separate launch timing rumors, indicating that there is indeed a delay in the test phase, but Apple may be able to make up ground during the mass production phase. Prior to mass production, the ‌iPhone Fold‌ will still need to go through Design Validation Testing and Production Validation Testing.

A delay in the mass production timeline could cause serious supply chain shortages, and ‌iPhone Fold‌ availability is likely to be constrained. When we hear rumors about launch issues this early in an iPhone cycle, it typically leads to severe launch shortages and a device that sells out in minutes during pre-orders.

The ‌iPhone Fold‌ is expected to cost between $2,000 and $2,500. It will be Apple's first foldable device, with a 5.5-inch display when closed and a 7.8-inch display when open. More about the device can be found in our iPhone Fold roundup.