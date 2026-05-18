iOS 27: Dedicated Siri App to Include Auto-Deleting Chats Feature

Apple in iOS 27 will include an enhanced Siri with a dedicated app that gives users options to keep conversations in memory for a limited time, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is keen to market its privacy credentials as a key advantage in the way it is implementing AI across its software compared to rivals.

Cognizant of the perception that it has fallen behind other companies in the race to integrate AI into its operating systems, Apple will lean into privacy as a core tenant of its approach – starting with giving users options to auto-delete chats.

In the Settings panel for the new Siri app, "users will be able to choose to keep conversations for 30 days, one year, or forever," says Gurman, based on his sources. A similar feature can already be found in the Messages app's Settings.

"Most leading AI chatbots today rely heavily on histories and memory systems to personalize responses and improve future interactions," says Gurman. "But Apple will place tighter limits around how memory works, including restrictions on what information can persist and how long it can be retained."

Gurman also mentions that users will be able to decide if the Siri app opens showing either a grid of prior conversations or a new chat screen.

Apple's enhanced Siri will be powered by Google's Gemini models, but Apple apparently won't emphasize this, given that Google is historically known as an ad-driven business that farms users' data.

Another interesting tidbit in Gurman's latest newsletter is that the new Siri app will be labeled "beta," despite being the culmination of two years of delays. Apple recently agreed to pay $250 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit over delayed Siri features, with eligible iPhone users able to receive up to a $95 payout.