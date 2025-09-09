Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in 13 Minutes

Apple today held its "Awe Dropping" fall event to debut new iPhone 17 models, the super thin iPhone Air, the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3, new AirPods 3, and more. It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce the new devices, but we've recapped everything in a quick 13 minute video for our readers who want a short but detailed overview of what's new.

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 17

AirPods 3

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch SE 3

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Software

Other News

We've also rounded up our full event coverage, so make sure to take a look at our articles to avoid missing any key details about Apple's updated devices.

The Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods 3 can be pre-ordered today. The ‌iPhone‌ Air, ‌iPhone 17‌, iPhone 17 Pro, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max will be available for pre-order starting at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday. All of the new devices will launch on Friday, September 19.