Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in 13 Minutes
Apple today held its "Awe Dropping" fall event to debut new iPhone 17 models, the super thin iPhone Air, the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3, new AirPods 3, and more. It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce the new devices, but we've recapped everything in a quick 13 minute video for our readers who want a short but detailed overview of what's new.
We've also rounded up our full event coverage, so make sure to take a look at our articles to avoid missing any key details about Apple's updated devices.
iPhone Air
- Apple Announces iPhone Air With Ultra-Thin Design
- Apple Reintroduces MagSafe Battery, for iPhone Air Only
- iPhone Air Gets New Accessories: Clear Case, Bumpers, and Crossbody Strap
- Here's What Apple's New iPhone Lineup Looks Like
- Apple's iPhone Air Battery Pack Costs $99, Extends 27 Hour Battery to 40 Hours
- All New iPhone Models Feature 18MP Front-Facing Camera With Center Stage and Square Sensor
- iPhone Air Limited to 20W MagSafe Charging
- Apple's New 2025 iPhone Lineup: All Storage Options and Prices
- eSIM-Only iPhone Air Available in China Through China Unicom
- iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Limited to USB 2
- iPhone 17 Lineup Features Apple's Custom N1 Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 Chip
- iPhone Air Gets Faster and More Efficient C1X 5G Modem, But No mmWave
- iPhone Air Battery: What You're Trading for the Thinnest iPhone Ever
- A19 vs. A19 Pro: iPhone 17 Chip Differences
- iPhone Air Weight: How Apple's Thinnest iPhone Compares
- iPhone Air First Look: Apple's Thinnest iPhone Feels Premium
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max
- Apple Announces iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max With New Design, Larger Battery, and More
- Apple Unveils New TechWoven Case and Crossbody Strap for iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Ditches Titanium, Here's Why
- iPhone 17 Lineup Starts at 256GB Storage, Pro Max Gets 2TB Option
- iPhone 17 Pro Only Comes in Three Colors, With No Black Option
- iPhone 17 Battery Life Comparison: 6+ Hour Improvement Over iPhone 16
- iPhone 17, Air, and iPhone 17 Pro: Here's How Much RAM in Each Model
- iPhone 17 Pro Has Toggle to Disable Screen Flickering (PWM)
iPhone 17
- Apple Announces iPhone 17 Featuring Larger 6.3-Inch Display With ProMotion Support
- iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Pre-Orders Begin on September 12
- All New iPhone Models Now Feature ProMotion Displays
- Apple Launches New Line of Cases and Crossbody Straps for iPhone 17 Models
- iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Models Are eSIM-Only in These Countries
- iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Models Support 25W Qi2.2 Charging
- Apple's New MagSafe Battery Won't Work on iPhone 17 Models
- iPhone 17 Models Feature Faster USB-C Charging With Apple's New 'Dynamic' Power Adapter
AirPods 3
- Apple Announces AirPods Pro 3 With Better Active Noise Cancellation, Heart Rate Monitor, and More
- AirPods Pro 3 and New Apple Watch Models Now Available for Pre-Order
Apple Watch Series 11
- Apple Watch Series 11 Announced With Hypertension Detection, Sleep Score, and More
- No New Apple Watch Chip for the First Time Ever: All Models Stick to S10
- Here's What the New Apple Watch Lineup Looks Like
- Apple Watch Series 11 Gets First-Ever Battery Life Increase to 24-Hours
Apple Watch SE 3
Apple Watch Ultra 3
Software
- Get Ready for Liquid Glass: You Can Download iOS 26, macOS Tahoe and More on September 15
- Apple Seeds iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 Release Candidates
- Apple Seeds macOS Tahoe Release Candidate
- Apple Seeds watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 Release Candidates
- Here Are the Full iOS 26 Release Notes
- iOS 26 Will Let You Match Your Home Screen Icons to Your iPhone Case
Other News
- Apple Discontinues iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Apple Discontinues iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
- Hypertension Alerts Coming to Older Apple Watch Models
- New Live Translation Feature Coming to AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2
- Beats Announces Three New iPhone Cases
- Apple Extends Free Access to Satellite Features Across iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 Models
- Apple Updates Trade-In Values Following iPhone 17 Event
The Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods 3 can be pre-ordered today. The iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available for pre-order starting at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday. All of the new devices will launch on Friday, September 19.