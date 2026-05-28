Amazon Takes $199 Off Nearly Every M5 MacBook Air, Starting at $899.99
Earlier this week, Amazon introduced a new $199 discount on the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, and this sale has now expanded to include nearly every model of the computer on sale at record low prices. You can get the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $899.99, down from $1,099.00, available in all colors.
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You'll find $199 off every model of the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air on Amazon, with free delivery around early June for most models. In terms of other 13-inch models, Amazon also has the 16GB/1TB model for $1,099.99, and the 24GB/1TB model for $1,299.99. Both of these represent $199 discounts and are new all-time low prices for each model.
Regarding the 15-inch models, you'll also find $199 off the larger M5 MacBook Air, with multiple color options on sale for each configuration. Prices start at $1,099.99 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00, and rise to $1,499.99 for the 24GB/1TB model, down from $1,699.00. As of writing, we aren't tracking any discounts on the 16GB/1TB model of the 15-inch M5 MacBook Air.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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