 Amazon Takes $199 Off Nearly Every M5 MacBook Air, Starting at $899.99 - MacRumors
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Amazon Takes $199 Off Nearly Every M5 MacBook Air, Starting at $899.99

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Earlier this week, Amazon introduced a new $199 discount on the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air, and this sale has now expanded to include nearly every model of the computer on sale at record low prices. You can get the 512GB 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $899.99, down from $1,099.00, available in all colors.

m5 macbook air greenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You'll find $199 off every model of the 13-inch M5 MacBook Air on Amazon, with free delivery around early June for most models. In terms of other 13-inch models, Amazon also has the 16GB/1TB model for $1,099.99, and the 24GB/1TB model for $1,299.99. Both of these represent $199 discounts and are new all-time low prices for each model.

$199 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $899.99

$199 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (16GB/1TB) for $1,099.99

$199 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (24GB/1TB) for $1,299.99

Regarding the 15-inch models, you'll also find $199 off the larger M5 MacBook Air, with multiple color options on sale for each configuration. Prices start at $1,099.99 for the 512GB model, down from $1,299.00, and rise to $1,499.99 for the 24GB/1TB model, down from $1,699.00. As of writing, we aren't tracking any discounts on the 16GB/1TB model of the 15-inch M5 MacBook Air.

$199 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,099.99

$199 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (24GB/1TB) for $1,499.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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