Apple Discontinues iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Following the announcement of the iPhone 17 lineup today, Apple discontinued the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max.



Apple typically retires its Pro models with the release of their successors, and this year continues that pattern. Both the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max are no longer available.

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max were introduced on September 9, 2024, at Apple's "Glowtime" event and released on September 20, 2024. Both models were powered by the A18 Pro chip and featured new camera capabilities, including a 5x telephoto zoom lens on the smaller model for the first time, as well as a new Camera Control button for easier photography and video recording. They retained the titanium frame from the iPhone 15 Pro models, but with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes.

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ launched at $999, while the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max started at $1,199 in the United States.

With the discontinuation of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ and Pro Max, Apple's lineup now centers on the ‌iPhone 17‌ series, with the base ‌iPhone 17‌ starting at $799, while the iPhone 16 and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus remain available at $699 and $799, respectively.