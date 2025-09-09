Apple Updates Trade-In Values Following iPhone 17 Event

Following the debut of the new iPhone 17 models, the iPhone Air, updated Apple Watch models, and the AirPods Pro 3, Apple updated trade-in values for older devices and assigned a value to the iPhone 16 models that people may be replacing.

2024 iPhone Boxes Feature
Trade-in prices have been lowered for the iPhone 15 and older, while the ‌iPhone 16‌ models are worth up to $700 when trading them in.

‌iPhone‌ Model New Values Old Values
iPhone 16 Pro Max Up to $700 N/A
‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Up to $580 N/A
‌iPhone 16‌ Plus Up to $470 N/A
‌iPhone 16‌ Up to $450 N/A
‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max Up to $520 Up to $630
‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Up to $420 Up to $500
‌iPhone 15‌ Plus Up to $370 Up to $440
‌iPhone 15‌ Up to $320 Up to $400
‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro Max Up to $400 Up to $455
‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro Up to $320 Up to $380
‌iPhone‌ 14 Plus Up to $240 Up to $300
‌iPhone‌ 14 Up to $220 Up to $290
‌iPhone‌ SE (3rd generation) Up to $90 Up to $100
‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro Max Up to $320 Up to $370
‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro Up to $250 Up to $300
‌iPhone‌ 13 Up to $200 Up to $250
‌iPhone‌ 13 mini Up to $170 Up to $200
iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $230 Up to $280
‌iPhone‌ 12 Pro Up to $170 Up to $220
‌iPhone‌ 12 Up to $140 Up to $170
iPhone 12 mini Up to $100 Up to $120
‌iPhone‌ SE (2nd generation) Up to $50 Up to $50
iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $160 Up to $180
‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro Up to $130 Up to $150
‌iPhone‌ 11 Up to $100 Up to $130
‌iPhone‌ XS Max Up to $100 Up to $120
‌iPhone‌ XS Up to $70 Up to $90
‌iPhone‌ XR Up to $80 Up to $100
‌iPhone‌ X Up to $60 Up to $60
‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus Up to $50 Up to $60
‌iPhone‌ 8 Up to $40 Up to $45

Trade-in prices have been lowered for all devices down to the ‌iPhone‌ 8, which is the oldest ‌iPhone‌ that Apple accepts.

Apple has also updated trade-in values for the Apple Watch models, MacBooks, iPads, and Android devices. The Apple Watch Series 10 is worth $175 if trading it in for a new model, and trade-in values have been lowered for all other Apple Watch models.

Apple is now offering up to $710 for the iPad Pro, $435 for the iPad Air, $190 for the iPad, and $190 for the iPad mini. Ypou can get up to $875 for the MacBook Pro, $550 for the MacBook Air, $490 for the iMac, and $2,520 for the Mac Pro, with a full list of prices available on Apple's trade-in website.

Android users can get up to $405 when trading in a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, with lower amounts available for other Samsung and Pixel devices.

‌iPhone‌ trade-ins can be initiated when purchasing a new ‌iPhone‌ model from Apple's website, or at an Apple Store.

Top Rated Comments

arthurgd3 Avatar
arthurgd3
42 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
Carriers will likely give more than Apple if you're due for an upgrade. My wife's 15 Pro is due for an upgrade this year on T-Mobile but she didn't wanna go through with it since she's happy with her phone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fleetboy Avatar
Fleetboy
42 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
They don't want a 16e?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdclifford Avatar
jdclifford
47 minutes ago at 03:58 pm
i traded in a iPhone 15 Pro last week for Apple credit of $480. Today it’s worth $420.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
digimc Avatar
digimc
41 minutes ago at 04:05 pm
I guess Apple doesn't plan to take trade in's for their 16e customers. I wonder why? If it's because it has only been out for around 6 1/2 months then I guess we could presume that all future (e) models will not be allowed to be traded in at the launch of the next iPhone line.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alfmoonspace Avatar
alfmoonspace
30 minutes ago at 04:16 pm
I would think apple would take in a 16e if they are taking the se models. This might be a huge error. If not, that is really bizarre.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
