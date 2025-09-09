Apple Updates Trade-In Values Following iPhone 17 Event

Following the debut of the new iPhone 17 models, the iPhone Air, updated Apple Watch models, and the AirPods Pro 3, Apple updated trade-in values for older devices and assigned a value to the iPhone 16 models that people may be replacing.



Trade-in prices have been lowered for the iPhone 15 and older, while the ‌iPhone 16‌ models are worth up to $700 when trading them in.

‌iPhone‌ Model New Values Old Values iPhone 16 Pro Max Up to $700 N/A ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Up to $580 N/A ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus Up to $470 N/A ‌iPhone 16‌ Up to $450 N/A ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max Up to $520 Up to $630 ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Up to $420 Up to $500 ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus Up to $370 Up to $440 ‌iPhone 15‌ Up to $320 Up to $400 ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro Max Up to $400 Up to $455 ‌iPhone‌ 14 Pro Up to $320 Up to $380 ‌iPhone‌ 14 Plus Up to $240 Up to $300 ‌iPhone‌ 14 Up to $220 Up to $290 ‌iPhone‌ SE (3rd generation) Up to $90 Up to $100 ‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro Max Up to $320 Up to $370 ‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro Up to $250 Up to $300 ‌iPhone‌ 13 Up to $200 Up to $250 ‌iPhone‌ 13 mini Up to $170 Up to $200 iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $230 Up to $280 ‌iPhone‌ 12 Pro Up to $170 Up to $220 ‌iPhone‌ 12 Up to $140 Up to $170 iPhone 12 mini Up to $100 Up to $120 ‌iPhone‌ SE (2nd generation) Up to $50 Up to $50 iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $160 Up to $180 ‌iPhone‌ 11 Pro Up to $130 Up to $150 ‌iPhone‌ 11 Up to $100 Up to $130 ‌iPhone‌ XS Max Up to $100 Up to $120 ‌iPhone‌ XS Up to $70 Up to $90 ‌iPhone‌ XR Up to $80 Up to $100 ‌iPhone‌ X Up to $60 Up to $60 ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus Up to $50 Up to $60 ‌iPhone‌ 8 Up to $40 Up to $45

Trade-in prices have been lowered for all devices down to the ‌iPhone‌ 8, which is the oldest ‌iPhone‌ that Apple accepts.

Apple has also updated trade-in values for the Apple Watch models, MacBooks, iPads, and Android devices. The Apple Watch Series 10 is worth $175 if trading it in for a new model, and trade-in values have been lowered for all other Apple Watch models.

Apple is now offering up to $710 for the iPad Pro, $435 for the iPad Air, $190 for the iPad, and $190 for the iPad mini. Ypou can get up to $875 for the MacBook Pro, $550 for the MacBook Air, $490 for the iMac, and $2,520 for the Mac Pro, with a full list of prices available on Apple's trade-in website.

Android users can get up to $405 when trading in a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, with lower amounts available for other Samsung and Pixel devices.

‌iPhone‌ trade-ins can be initiated when purchasing a new ‌iPhone‌ model from Apple's website, or at an Apple Store.