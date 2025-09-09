Apple Updates Trade-In Values Following iPhone 17 Event
Following the debut of the new iPhone 17 models, the iPhone Air, updated Apple Watch models, and the AirPods Pro 3, Apple updated trade-in values for older devices and assigned a value to the iPhone 16 models that people may be replacing.
Trade-in prices have been lowered for the iPhone 15 and older, while the iPhone 16 models are worth up to $700 when trading them in.
|iPhone Model
|New Values
|Old Values
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|Up to $700
|N/A
|iPhone 16 Pro
|Up to $580
|N/A
|iPhone 16 Plus
|Up to $470
|N/A
|iPhone 16
|Up to $450
|N/A
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Up to $520
|Up to $630
|iPhone 15 Pro
|Up to $420
|Up to $500
|iPhone 15 Plus
|Up to $370
|Up to $440
|iPhone 15
|Up to $320
|Up to $400
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Up to $400
|Up to $455
|iPhone 14 Pro
|Up to $320
|Up to $380
|iPhone 14 Plus
|Up to $240
|Up to $300
|iPhone 14
|Up to $220
|Up to $290
|iPhone SE (3rd generation)
|Up to $90
|Up to $100
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Up to $320
|Up to $370
|iPhone 13 Pro
|Up to $250
|Up to $300
|iPhone 13
|Up to $200
|Up to $250
|iPhone 13 mini
|Up to $170
|Up to $200
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Up to $230
|Up to $280
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Up to $170
|Up to $220
|iPhone 12
|Up to $140
|Up to $170
|iPhone 12 mini
|Up to $100
|Up to $120
|iPhone SE (2nd generation)
|Up to $50
|Up to $50
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Up to $160
|Up to $180
|iPhone 11 Pro
|Up to $130
|Up to $150
|iPhone 11
|Up to $100
|Up to $130
|iPhone XS Max
|Up to $100
|Up to $120
|iPhone XS
|Up to $70
|Up to $90
|iPhone XR
|Up to $80
|Up to $100
|iPhone X
|Up to $60
|Up to $60
|iPhone 8 Plus
|Up to $50
|Up to $60
|iPhone 8
|Up to $40
|Up to $45
Trade-in prices have been lowered for all devices down to the iPhone 8, which is the oldest iPhone that Apple accepts.
Apple has also updated trade-in values for the Apple Watch models, MacBooks, iPads, and Android devices. The Apple Watch Series 10 is worth $175 if trading it in for a new model, and trade-in values have been lowered for all other Apple Watch models.
Apple is now offering up to $710 for the iPad Pro, $435 for the iPad Air, $190 for the iPad, and $190 for the iPad mini. Ypou can get up to $875 for the MacBook Pro, $550 for the MacBook Air, $490 for the iMac, and $2,520 for the Mac Pro, with a full list of prices available on Apple's trade-in website.
Android users can get up to $405 when trading in a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, with lower amounts available for other Samsung and Pixel devices.
iPhone trade-ins can be initiated when purchasing a new iPhone model from Apple's website, or at an Apple Store.