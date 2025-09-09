Apple Watch Series 11 Gets First-Ever Battery Life Increase to 24-Hours

The Apple Watch Series 11 features the device's first ever decisive battery life increase, reaching a full 24-hours.



Since the Apple Watch was first unveiled in 2014, it has featured what Apple called an "all-day" 18-hour battery life through each successive generation until now. With the Series 11, battery life reaches 24 hours. The Apple Watch SE 3 continues to feature an 18-hour battery life.

This significant increase comes despite the Apple Watch Series 11 featuring the same casing and chip as the Series 10, so it is not entirely clear where efficiency savings or changes have been made to obtain a longer battery life.

The Apple Watch Series 11 also supports fast charging, with just 15 minutes providing up to eight hours of battery life.