Apple Launches New Line of Cases and Crossbody Straps for iPhone 17 Models

by
Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced the newest generation of iPhone with the ‌iPhone‌ Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Pro. Alongside these devices, there's a bunch of new compatible accessories, including TechWoven Cases, Clear Cases, Crossbody Straps, and Silicone Cases, all of which we're recapping below.

iPhone 17

iphone 17 case
The ‌iPhone 17‌ has a new Silicone Case and it comes in Purple Fog, Neon Yellow, Anchor Blue, Light Moss, and Black. It costs $49.00.

iPhone 17 Pro

iphone 17 pro silicone case
The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ has multiple case options, including a Clear Case at $49.00, Silicone Case at $49.00, and TechWoven Case at $59.00.

The Silicone Case colors include Neon Yellow, Purple Fog, Midnight, Orange, Terra Cotta, and Black.

The TechWoven Case colors include Blue, Purple, Sienna, Green, and Black.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iphone 17 pro max techwoven
Similarly, you'll find the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max has a Clear Case for $49.00, Silicone Case for $49.00, and TechWoven Case for $59.00.

The Silicone Case colors include Neon Yellow, Purple Fog, Midnight, Orange, Terra Cotta, and Black.

The TechWoven Case colors include Blue, Purple, Sienna, Green, and Black.

iPhone Air

iphone 17 air case 2
Apple is selling the iPhone Air Case with MagSafe in two colors for $49.00.

Crossbody Strap

iphone 17 crossbody strap
The new Crossbody Strap comes in Neon Yellow, Light Blue, Blue, Purple, Sienna, Orange, Tan, Green, Light Grey, and Black. It's priced at $59.00.

Beats

There are a few other new accessories available on Apple's store today, including Beats cases for the ‌iPhone 17‌, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. You can find these accessories and more on Apple.com, and they're all available to purchase today.

Top Rated Comments

sleeptodream Avatar
sleeptodream
23 minutes ago at 11:52 am
I love you Apple, but I know that strap costs you less than $3 to manufacture. $59 is craaazy
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mactech20 Avatar
Mactech20
15 minutes ago at 12:00 pm
The crossbody strap has got to be one of the stupidest things apple has released in years.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bookcase Avatar
bookcase
25 minutes ago at 11:50 am
$59 for a strap. wow.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
12 minutes ago at 12:04 pm

Man, I know this is nitpicky but I really don't like the lanyard holes on the bottom of all the new cases.
I'd just get knockoffs from abroad.
Even if there are additional fees it's still a way better deal and there will for sure be versions without lanyard holes.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DrRadon Avatar
DrRadon
24 minutes ago at 11:52 am
The strap is 69€
Thats going to be made fun of for a week of two.

I dont like or trust the tech woven cases. Will probably go third party leather.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DominikHoffmann Avatar
DominikHoffmann
25 minutes ago at 11:51 am
For the life of me I have no idea who would ever use the crossbody strap and how.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments