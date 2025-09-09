Apple Launches New Line of Cases and Crossbody Straps for iPhone 17 Models

Apple today announced the newest generation of iPhone with the ‌iPhone‌ Air, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Pro. Alongside these devices, there's a bunch of new compatible accessories, including TechWoven Cases, Clear Cases, Crossbody Straps, and Silicone Cases, all of which we're recapping below.



iPhone 17



The ‌iPhone 17‌ has a new Silicone Case and it comes in Purple Fog, Neon Yellow, Anchor Blue, Light Moss, and Black. It costs $49.00.



iPhone 17 Pro



The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ has multiple case options, including a Clear Case at $49.00, Silicone Case at $49.00, and TechWoven Case at $59.00.

The Silicone Case colors include Neon Yellow, Purple Fog, Midnight, Orange, Terra Cotta, and Black.

The TechWoven Case colors include Blue, Purple, Sienna, Green, and Black.



iPhone 17 Pro Max



Similarly, you'll find the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max has a Clear Case for $49.00, Silicone Case for $49.00, and TechWoven Case for $59.00.

The Silicone Case colors include Neon Yellow, Purple Fog, Midnight, Orange, Terra Cotta, and Black.

The TechWoven Case colors include Blue, Purple, Sienna, Green, and Black.



iPhone Air



Apple is selling the iPhone Air Case with MagSafe in two colors for $49.00.



Crossbody Strap



The new Crossbody Strap comes in Neon Yellow, Light Blue, Blue, Purple, Sienna, Orange, Tan, Green, Light Grey, and Black. It's priced at $59.00.



Beats

There are a few other new accessories available on Apple's store today, including Beats cases for the ‌iPhone 17‌, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. You can find these accessories and more on Apple.com, and they're all available to purchase today.