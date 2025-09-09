All New iPhone Models Now Feature ProMotion Displays

More than eight years after it introduced the technology, the entire new iPhone lineup features ProMotion display technology for the first time.



ProMotion is Apple's name for its adaptive display technology that makes motion on screen appear smoother and more responsive. Apple introduced ProMotion with the second-generation iPad Pro in June 2017.

On iPhones, ProMotion arrived later with the ‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro and ‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro Max in September 2021. MacBook Pro models with Liquid Retina XDR displays also adopted ProMotion in October 2021.

Since the technology came to the ‌iPhone‌ in 2021, it has been reserved for the Pro models until now; both the iPhone 17 and ‌iPhone‌ Air feature ProMotion displays.

ProMotion works by allowing the screen to refresh up to 120 times per second when fast motion is shown, such as during scrolling or gaming, and dropping the refresh rate to much lower levels when the image is static to save battery life.