Apple's New 2025 iPhone Lineup: All Storage Options and Prices
Apple's iPhone lineup now consists of seven models with five different storage options, including a 2TB configuration for the first time ever. Here's how much everything costs.
The full selection of iPhone models and storage options to be available from Apple going forward is as follows:
|
|128GB
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|2TB
|iPhone 16e
|$599
|$699
|$899
|
|
|iPhone 16
|$699
|
|
|
|
|iPhone 16 Plus
|$799
|$899
|
|
|
|iPhone 17
|
|$799
|$999
|
|
|iPhone Air
|
|$999
|$1,199
|$1,399
|
|iPhone 17 Pro
|
|$1,099
|$1,299
|$1,499
|
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|
|$1,199
|$1,399
|$1,599
|$1,999
To make way for the latest models, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max have all been discontinued. Notably, the iPhone 16 is now available exclusively with 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Plus now only offers 128GB and 256GB options.
Pre-orders of the iPhone 17, Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max begin on Friday, September 12, with availability starting on Friday, September 19.
