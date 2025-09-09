Apple's New 2025 iPhone Lineup: All Storage Options and Prices

by

Apple's iPhone lineup now consists of seven models with five different storage options, including a 2TB configuration for the first time ever. Here's how much everything costs.

iphone lineup prices
The full selection of iPhone models and storage options to be available from Apple going forward is as follows:

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB 2TB
iPhone 16e $599 $699 $899
iPhone 16 $699
iPhone 16 Plus $799 $899
iPhone 17 $799 $999
iPhone Air $999 $1,199 $1,399
iPhone 17 Pro $1,099 $1,299 $1,499
iPhone 17 Pro Max $1,199 $1,399 $1,599 $1,999

To make way for the latest models, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max have all been discontinued. Notably, the iPhone 16 is now available exclusively with 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Plus now only offers 128GB and 256GB options.

Pre-orders of the iPhone 17, Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max begin on Friday, September 12, with availability starting on Friday, September 19.

Top Rated Comments

Sanlitun Avatar
Sanlitun
19 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Wait do the Pro and Pro Max only come in Blue, Orange and White?

Well wow I guess I am not upgrading.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jeremy3292 Avatar
Jeremy3292
21 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
Base 17 is the iPhone of choice and it’s not even close. Coming from a Pro guy since it’s first release also.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roland.g Avatar
roland.g
20 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
256 starting storage for the Pro lineup is another Apple slap in the face.

Any Pro user or Prosumer would not consider 256 a viable starting storage consideration in 2025.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H_D Avatar
H_D
16 minutes ago at 01:29 pm

Wait do the Pro and Pro Max only come in Blue, Orange and White?

Well wow I guess I am not upgrading.
My feeling exactly. I like orange, but I'd rather have the phone in as-black-as-possible. That and basically NO UPGRADE AT ALL. And who needs 8x Zoom when 5x is already a blurry-mushy soup of pixels?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pmeisman Avatar
pmeisman
13 minutes ago at 01:32 pm

A pro product not available in black or gold? and instead, the colors of a college football team? This will be the first time I'm skipping an upgrade in the history of the iPhone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
14 minutes ago at 01:32 pm
Keeping my old phone: priceless
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
