Apple Watch Ultra 3 Announced With Largest Ever Display, 5G, Satellite Connectivity, and More

by
Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced Apple Watch Ultra 3, adding satellite communications, 5G cellular, and a larger display. The watch can be pre-ordered today and ships Friday, September 19.

The display is the largest ever on an Apple Watch. Apple used LTPO3 technology and wide-angle OLEDs to make the borders 24 percent thinner while keeping the same case size. The screen now updates once per second in always-on mode instead of once per minute, so you can see the seconds hand tick without lifting your wrist.

Battery life has also been improved significantly. You get up to 42 hours of normal use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. For continuous GPS workouts, Low Power Mode now lasts 20 hours with full heart rate monitoring. Fifteen minutes of charging provides 12 hours of battery life.

The biggest new feature is satellite connectivity. Users can text emergency services, message contacts, and share their location when they don't have cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. If the watch detects a car crash or hard fall while you're unconscious and off the grid, it automatically contacts emergency services.

You can also send regular texts, emoji, and Tapbacks to anyone you've messaged in the past 30 days, even without cell service. Apple had to redesign the radio and antenna to make this work—the antenna now has double the signal strength to reach satellites 800 miles overhead.

In addition, the 5G cellular connection downloads music, podcasts, and apps faster than before. Apple added an algorithm that uses both antennas simultaneously when signal strength is weak.

A new health feature detects signs of chronic high blood pressure by monitoring how blood vessels respond to heartbeats over 30-day periods. Apple says this could identify over one million people with undiagnosed hypertension in the first year.

Sleep tracking gets a quality score that considers duration, bedtime consistency, how often you wake up, and time in each sleep stage. The scoring follows recommendations from sleep medicine organizations.

Workout Buddy uses Apple Intelligence to provide spoken motivation during exercise based on your heart rate, pace, distance, and workout history. It's available in English for popular workout types.

The watch comes in natural or black titanium with new band options, including a Trail Loop with reflective edges and updated Ocean Band and Alpine Loop colors.

11 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Still no reason to upgrade from my Ultra 1.
10 minutes ago at 10:37 am
I'm curious if the hypertension detection is only available on the new watches or not. The way they announced it sounds like it's ML processing the data from the sensors, not a new sensor.
