iPhone 17 Models Feature Faster USB-C Charging With Apple's New 'Dynamic' Power Adapter
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models can be charged up to 50% in around 20 minutes with a compatible USB-C power adapter, according to Apple's website.
That means iPhone 17 models offer faster USB-C charging compared to iPhone 16 models, which can be charged up to 50% in around 30 minutes with a compatible adapter.
The ultra-thin iPhone Air has similar USB-C charging speeds as the iPhone 16 series.
One power adapter that supports the iPhone 17's faster wired charging capabilities is Apple's new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max. It is available to order starting today, with pricing set at $39 in the United States.
As its Dynamic Power name implies, this charger can dynamically deliver up to 60W of power, despite having a smaller form factor. However, due to the thermal limitations of its compact design, the charger can only reach that 60W peak in short bursts. A larger 60W-or-higher charger does not face that limitation.
Know that you do not need to use this specific new Apple power adapter to unlock the iPhone 17's faster charging — most higher-wattage chargers should do the trick.
Also, remember that Apple sells USB-C charging cables separately.
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models can be pre-ordered starting this Friday at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and the devices launch on Friday, September 19.
