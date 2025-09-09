Apple Announces iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max With New Design, Larger Battery, and More

Apple today introduced the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.



Both devices feature a new aluminum unibody design, with a Ceramic Shield on both the front and back sides.

A larger rear camera plateau houses three 48-megapixel cameras, while there is now an 18-megapixel front camera with Center Stage support. The 48-megapixel Telephoto camera offers up to 8x optical zoom, up from the 5x limit on the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Other key features for these devices include an A19 Pro chip, a larger battery, a vapor chamber cooling system for improved thermal management, and much more.

Apple says the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers the longest battery life of any iPhone model ever, with up to 39 hours of video playback per full charge.

This story will be updated with more details, as they become available.