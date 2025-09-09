Apple Discontinues iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

Following the announcement of the iPhone 17 lineup today, Apple discontinued the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus.



Apple typically retires previous-generation hardware to streamline its product portfolio, and this year appears to be no exception. Both the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus are no longer available.

The ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus were introduced on September 12, 2023, at Apple's "Wonderlust" event and released on September 22, 2023. Both models featured the Dynamic Island, which was previously exclusive to Pro models. They also adopted the A16 Bionic chip and introduced a 48-megapixel main camera with a new 2x telephoto option via sensor cropping. For the first time, Apple replaced the Lightning connector with a USB-C port. The devices offered 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays with up to 2,000 nits peak outdoor brightness, enhanced battery life, and a more refined aluminum-and-glass design with a matte finish.

Apple reduced the prices of the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus on September 9, 2024, following the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup. In the United States, the ‌iPhone 15‌ dropped from its original $799 starting price to $699, and the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus fell from $899 to $799.

The ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus continue to be on sale at $699 and $799, respectively. The ‌iPhone 17‌ starts at $799.