Apple Discontinues iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Follow along with our live blog
.
Following the announcement of the iPhone 17 lineup today, Apple discontinued the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
Apple typically retires previous-generation hardware to streamline its product portfolio, and this year appears to be no exception. Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are no longer available.
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were introduced on September 12, 2023, at Apple's "Wonderlust" event and released on September 22, 2023. Both models featured the Dynamic Island, which was previously exclusive to Pro models. They also adopted the A16 Bionic chip and introduced a 48-megapixel main camera with a new 2x telephoto option via sensor cropping. For the first time, Apple replaced the Lightning connector with a USB-C port. The devices offered 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays with up to 2,000 nits peak outdoor brightness, enhanced battery life, and a more refined aluminum-and-glass design with a matte finish.
Apple reduced the prices of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus on September 9, 2024, following the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup. In the United States, the iPhone 15 dropped from its original $799 starting price to $699, and the iPhone 15 Plus fell from $899 to $799.
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus continue to be on sale at $699 and $799, respectively. The iPhone 17 starts at $799.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors.
According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Apple's "Awe Dropping" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 17 lineup, several updated Apple Watch models, and the third-generation AirPods Pro unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating...
Apple is preparing to launch two versions of the AirPods Pro 3 over 2025 and 2026, according to a Weibo leaker.
Yesterday, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to debut the AirPods Pro 3 this year. They could arrive as soon as this week at Apple's "Awe dropping" event.
Crucially, Kuo added that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to this year's AirPods ...
Apple will be holding its annual iPhone event on Tuesday, September 9, to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Assuming that Apple sticks to its familiar pattern, the iPhone 17 series should be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 12 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time / 8 a.m. Eastern Time. The release date for the devices should be one week later, on Fr...
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series in just four days from now, and the biggest design mystery surrounding the Pro models has finally been solved.
In a report outlining his expectations for Apple's event next week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the iPhone 17 Pro models will have "a new cutout area on the bottom two-thirds of the phone that doubles as the wireless charging area."...