Apple Announces iPhone Air With Ultra-Thin Design

Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today unveiled the iPhone Air, an all-new kind of ‌iPhone‌ featuring an ultra-thin design.

iphone 17 air
The ‌iPhone‌ Air is just 5.6mm thick, making it the thinnest ‌iPhone‌ ever. The frame is made of titanium with a polished finish. The device features Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance, on both sides of the device for the first time. Apple says that it is the most durable ‌iPhone‌ ever. A new plateau spans the entire rear width of the device and contains the rear camera, front camera, speaker, and Apple Silicon.

It features a 6.5-inch OLED display with ProMotion, with up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness — the highest ever on ‌iPhone‌. The front glass also features a 7-layer antireflective coating to reduce glare and distractions, and be more readable in bright lighting conditions.

The ‌iPhone‌ Air features a single 48-megapixel rear fusion camera, with 1x and 2x modes from one camera. A 18-megapixel front-facing camera features Center Stage that uses AI to automatically expand the field of view and rotate the frame for you based on how many people are on the screen. A square sensor allows four different composition sizes, so you don't need to rotate the phone to take a landscape selfie.

New features combines the front and rear cameras, with dual-capture video. Stabilization from the front camera keeps you in frame, while rear camera lets you zoom in.

The ‌iPhone‌ Air features the A19 Pro chip, featuring a six-core CPU. The GPU is updated with the second generation of Dynamic Caching, doubled math rates, and unified image compression.

It also contains the new C1X custom modem that's twice as fast. A new custom-designed N1 chip integrates Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and Thread connectivity. It is eSIM only.

The ‌iPhone‌ Air takes the place of the "Plus" model in the lineup, sitting above the standard iPhone 17 but below the iPhone 17 Pro.

The ‌iPhone‌ Air comes in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue.

More to follow...

joshwithachance
STUNNING.??
BMcCoy
Looks like MR pretty much nailed the rumors on this one.
Based on Prosser’s leak - Prosser was the first with this one, and got it spot on.
emperormacnut
Tempting. I’ve been a pro guy since forever, but I’m very tempted.
