iPhone Air Battery: What You're Trading for the Thinnest iPhone Ever

by

Apple today introduced the iPhone Air, and it is the thinnest and lightest ‌iPhone‌ to date. With a 5.6mm thick chassis, the ‌iPhone‌ Air doesn't have as much internal space as other iPhones for a battery.

iOS 26 Battery Glass Feature
There have been rumors suggesting the ‌iPhone‌ Air would have worse battery life than the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro models, but there were also rumors indicating that Apple had workarounds, like denser battery technology.

The ‌iPhone‌ Air's battery will last for up to 27 hours when watching videos and up to 22 hours when streaming videos.

It has the lowest battery life of the four ‌iPhone 17‌ models, but Apple is using high-density battery technology to improve battery life. Apple did not provide information on the watt-hours of the ‌iPhone‌ Air battery, but information published on Apple's European site indicates that it has a 3,149 mAh battery inside. 3,149 mAh is most comparable to the 3,227 mAh battery that was in the ‌iPhone‌ 13.

For comparison, the ‌iPhone 17‌ has a 3,692 mAh battery, the 17 Pro has a 4,252 mAh battery, and the 17 Pro Max has a 5,088 mAh battery.

Apple introduced a MagSafe battery pack to go along with the ‌iPhone‌ Air, plus iOS 26 has an Adaptive Power mode that's meant to extend battery life when ‌iPhone‌ activity is above a normal day-to-day baseline.

75 comments
358 comments
1364 comments
58 comments
122 comments

dustin_ Avatar
dustin_
10 minutes ago at 04:36 pm
i mean it’s the worst in the 17 lineup, but supposedly has the same video playback hours as the 16 pro, and four hours more than the 14 and 15 pro. that’s not exactly bad battery life!
Score: 3 Votes
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
14 minutes ago at 04:31 pm
Get iPhone Air and carry 5 battery packs.

Just what I wanted.
Score: 1 Votes
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
13 minutes ago at 04:33 pm

it would be helpful to say which currently existing iPhone model (eg 16Pro) has similar video watching hours, erred someone said the 16Pro, so that might be a better comparison
Score: 1 Votes
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
11 minutes ago at 04:34 pm
I rarely have airplane mode disabled (at any given time) I am able to make and receive phone calls as well text via SMS perfectly fine and have been since Wi-Fi calling was enabled over 10 years ago

As long as I am connected to Wi-Fi, my phone is in airplane mode 100% of the time and having airplane mode disabled would make zero difference (other than draining the battery)

Do this and you will be greatly surprised by how much longer your battery will last! Disable airplane mode when you’re out and about (without access to Wi-Fi)
Score: 1 Votes
arc of the universe Avatar
arc of the universe
7 minutes ago at 04:39 pm
22 hours video streaming time ? therefore equivlanet talk time is also amazing.

instant purchase on the 12th. my ideal iPhone, for sure. thin and light and big.
not worried about it lasting a day. much longer than i thought it would last.
Score: 1 Votes
