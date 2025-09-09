iPhone Air Battery: What You're Trading for the Thinnest iPhone Ever
Apple today introduced the iPhone Air, and it is the thinnest and lightest iPhone to date. With a 5.6mm thick chassis, the iPhone Air doesn't have as much internal space as other iPhones for a battery.
There have been rumors suggesting the iPhone Air would have worse battery life than the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro models, but there were also rumors indicating that Apple had workarounds, like denser battery technology.
The iPhone Air's battery will last for up to 27 hours when watching videos and up to 22 hours when streaming videos.
It has the lowest battery life of the four iPhone 17 models, but Apple is using high-density battery technology to improve battery life. Apple did not provide information on the watt-hours of the iPhone Air battery, but information published on Apple's European site indicates that it has a 3,149 mAh battery inside. 3,149 mAh is most comparable to the 3,227 mAh battery that was in the iPhone 13.
For comparison, the iPhone 17 has a 3,692 mAh battery, the 17 Pro has a 4,252 mAh battery, and the 17 Pro Max has a 5,088 mAh battery.
Apple introduced a MagSafe battery pack to go along with the iPhone Air, plus iOS 26 has an Adaptive Power mode that's meant to extend battery life when iPhone activity is above a normal day-to-day baseline.
