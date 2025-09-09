iPhone Air First Look: Apple's Thinnest iPhone Feels Premium

by

Apple introduced the super thin iPhone Air today, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera was able to test it out after Apple's event. He shared some initial thoughts, giving us a first look at the device in the real world.

Unsurprisingly, the ‌iPhone‌ Air is indeed "Awe Dropping" at first touch just because it's so lightweight and thin in the hand despite the 6.5-inch display. Even though it's light, it still feels like a premium device, which is expected at the $999 price point. The ‌iPhone‌ Air is 5.6mm thick, which makes it the thinnest ‌iPhone‌ to date, and it weighs 165 grams.

Apple added a new 18-megapixel front-facing camera that has a square sensor, so you can get more into the field of view. It's useful for group selfies and video calls.

There's a camera "plateau" at the back of the ‌iPhone‌ Air for the single-lens 48-megapixel rear camera. According to Apple, that area holds the front-facing camera, rear-facing camera, and some other hardware, enabling the thin design. The frame is titanium, and Apple says it won't bend. The OLED display offers 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates.

Other features include Face ID, Camera Control, and an Action button.

Apple added a custom N1 networking chip for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a new C1X modem, and the A19 Pro chip to optimize battery life. The ‌iPhone‌ Air battery lasts for up to 27 hours when watching videos, and you can extend that if you pay another $99 for a MagSafe battery pack. The other iPhone 17 models have longer battery life, but the ‌iPhone‌ Air does have a better battery than the prior-generation iPhone 16.

The ‌iPhone‌ Air will be available for pre-order this Friday, and it'll launch on the 19th.

