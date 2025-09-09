Here's What Apple's New iPhone Lineup Looks Like

by
Apple's 'Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Following today's "Awe dropping" special event, Apple's iPhone lineup now contains seven models at different price points.

iphone lineup prices
The full new ‌iPhone‌ lineup is as follows:

  • iPhone 16e (starting at $599)
  • iPhone 16 (starting at $699)
  • ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus (starting at $799)
  • iPhone 17 (starting at $799)
  • ‌iPhone‌ Air (starting at $999)
  • iPhone 17 Pro (starting at $1,099)
  • ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max (starting at $1,199)

Pre-orders for the new iPhones start on Friday, 12 September, with availability starting on Friday, 19 September.

To make way for the latest models, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max have all been discontinued.

Tag: September 2025 Apple Event

75 comments
1282 comments
58 comments
Top Rated Comments

joshwithachance Avatar
joshwithachance
19 minutes ago at 11:52 am
The 17 is the true Goldilocks iPhone this year; especially since it effectively had a $100 price REDUCTION, while gaining ProMotion, due to the base storage now being 256GB but the $799 starting price remaining unchanged.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
28 minutes ago at 11:43 am
Honestly given the hyperinflation and tariffs of recent years, it's pretty great that Apple has kept their prices relatively stable.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wowereit Avatar
Wowereit
19 minutes ago at 11:52 am
The 17 seems to receive 0 attention while being the largest upgrade.

6.1" -> 6.3"
120 Hz ProMotion
Significant camera upgrade
Significantly higher battery life
A19
128 -> 256 GB
Same pricing as before
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
28 minutes ago at 11:43 am
I'll take one of each of the 17s. Just kidding! I have a 16 Pro and will not upgrade for a few years, unless there is a great trade-in deal. I love the colors for the 17 Pro though and the camera and other upgrades. The 17 looks like a terrific phone for most people though, but that Air would be amazing!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JHBrown Avatar
JHBrown
25 minutes ago at 11:45 am
The pricing is fair, in my opinion.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IceCool Avatar
IceCool
24 minutes ago at 11:46 am
Might go 16 Pro Max to Air this year. No black is basically a dealbreaker for me (first world problems, I know lol) and all the stuff I truly want the Air has (scratch resistance, anti-reflective improvements, etc.).
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments