iPhone Air Gets New Accessories: Clear Case, Bumpers, and Cross-Body Strap

Alongside the unveiling of the new iPhone Air, Apple today announced new accessories for the ultra-thin ‌iPhone‌: a Clear Case, bumper accessories, and a cross-body strap.



The new Clear Case is less than 1mm thick and will be available in Frost and Shadow. The lightweight bumpers sit around the edge of the ‌iPhone‌ Air and will be available in four matching colors.



Finally, there's a cross-body strap that attaches directly to the ‌iPhone‌ Air bumper accessory and comes in matching colors as well.

More to follow...