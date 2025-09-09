Apple Watch Series 11 Announced With Hypertension Detection, Sleep Score, and More

Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 11, featuring hypertension detection, Sleep Score, 5G connectivity, and more.



The Apple Watch Series 11 features improved front crystal with 2x better scratch resistance. 5G connectivity is available on cellular models for the first time. The Apple Watch Series 11 also offers 24 hours of battery life, a significant increase over the 18 hours of previous generations.

Hypertension detection will notify you if the watch detects signals of hypertension over time. Apple says it won't detect all instances of hypertension, but it expect to notify more than 1 million people of unknown hypertension in the first year. Apple is expecting approval from the FDA and other regulators.

A new "Sleep Score" feature provides insights into sleep quality at a glance. It is determined by sleep duration, bedtime consistency, how often you wake up, and how long you spend in each sleep stage.

The Apple Watch Series 11 continues to be available in 42mm and 46mm casing sizes, and with both Wi-Fi only and cellular-enabled models. Aluminum models are available in Jet Black, Silver, Rose Gold, and Space Gray, while polished titanium cases come in Natural, Gold, and Slate. Prices continue to start at $399 and pre-orders begin today, with launch on September 19.

