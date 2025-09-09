Apple's New MagSafe Battery Won't Work on iPhone 17 Models
Looking for a new MagSafe battery to power your pre-ordered iPhone 17? You might be out of luck if you were eyeing Apple's latest offering.
Apple's newly released MagSafe battery pack comes with a big caveat: it only works with the all-new ultra-thin iPhone Air. The $99 accessory isn't compatible with the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro, according to Apple's official product page.
The compatibility restriction is a result of the battery's unusual design. Apple's store images show the tall battery pack would physically interfere with the camera systems on its other new iPhone models when attached.
That's in stark contrast to Apple's previous MagSafe Battery Pack, which worked across multiple iPhone generations before being discontinued in 2023. The new battery's exclusive compatibility reflects the iPhone Air's unique 5.6mm profile and smaller 3,149 mAh internal battery.
The news may be disappointing for iPhone 17 users, but the move makes sense given the iPhone Air's compromised battery life. Third-party MagSafe options do of course remain available for other models.
